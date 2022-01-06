ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter David Wilcox will perform Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m., at Craftsman House Gallery, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. All ages are welcome. To purchase tickets, call 727-323-2787. For venue information, visit craftsmanhousegallery.blogspot.com.
More than three decades into his career, Wilcox continues to push himself, just as he always has. Wilcox, by so many measures, is a quintessential folk singer, telling stories full of heart, humor, and hope, substance, searching, and style. His innate sense of adventure and authenticity is why critics and colleagues, alike, have always praised not just his artistry, but his humanity, as well.
“I'm grateful to music,” Wilcox said in an artist profile provided by Michael J. Media. “I have a life that feels deeply good, but when I started playing music, nothing in my life felt that good. I started to write songs because I wanted to find a way to make my life feel as good as I felt when I heard a great song. I don't think I'd be alive now if it had not been for music.”
An early ’80s move to Warren Wilson College in North Carolina set his wheels in motion, as he started playing guitar and writing songs, processing his own inner workings and accessing his own inner wisdom. In 1987, within a couple of years of graduating, Wilcox had released his first independent album, “The Nightshift Watchman.” A year later, he won the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Award and, in 1989, he signed with A&M Records, selling more than 100,000 copies of his A&M debut, “How Did You Find Me Here.”
It's been more than 30 years — and more than 20 records — since that milestone.
Wilcox has continued to hone his craft, pairing thoughtful insights with his warm baritone, open tunings, and deft technique. He's also kept up a brisk and thorough tour itinerary, performing 80 to 100 shows a year throughout the United States, and regularly deploying his talents by improvising a “Musical Medicine” song for an audience member in need. In recent years, he’s taken that process a step further, carefully writing and recording dozens of his “Custom Songs” for long-time fans who seek his help in commemorating and explaining the key milestones in their lives.
Wilcox released his latest album, “The View from the Edge,” in 2018.
The song cycle find him delving into mental health, family legacies, spiritual contemplations, and topical concerns. The song “We Make the Way by Walking" won him the grand prize in the 2018 USA Songwriting Contest.
"I think the coolest thing about this kind of music is that, if you listen to a night's worth of music, you should know that person,” Wilcox said. “If you're hearing a performer sing all these songs, you should know not only where he gets his joy and what he loves, but you should know what pisses him off and what frightens him and what runs him off the rails, what takes him apart and what puts him back together.”