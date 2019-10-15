TAMPA — The Zac Brown Band will take the stage Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $45. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Billboard labeled the Zac Brown Band “one of the biggest success stories in country music over the past decade.” The multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning artists’ album “Welcome Home” became the band’s fourth consecutive No. 1 album, played to more than a million fans in 2017 and grossed more than $40 million on tour. Two massive, sold-out stadium shows at Denver’s Coors Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field anchored the 50-market tour, which saw a 40% increase in ticket sales over the previous year.
A return to the group’s classic sound, “Welcome Home” was produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and In the Arena Productions, and was recorded at Southern Ground Nashville Studio. Rolling Stone praised the band’s “southern storytelling, rootsy instrumentation and the sonic swell of eight bandmates who, once again, are firing on the same cylinder.”
The chart-topping triumph of “Welcome Home,” which was also the Zac Brown Band’s fifth consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200, follows the band’s previous three platinum-selling albums — “Uncaged,” “You Get What You Give” and “Jekyll + Hyde” — as well as the five-time platinum “The Foundation,” and the band’s 2013 project, “The Grohl Sessions Vol. 1.” To date, the group has sold more than 30 million singles and over 9 million albums. The Zac Brown Band has achieved 15 No. 1 radio singles and is the second act to top both Country and Active Rock formats.
The band released “The Owl,” their sixth album, in September. The album includes collaborations with Skrillex, Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, Andrew Watt, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, and others. “Leaving Love Behind,” a digital single from the album, was released on July 26.
The band’s lineup features Zachary Alexander "Zac" Brown on lead vocals and guitar; Jimmy De Martini on fiddle and vocals; John Driskell Hopkins on bass guitar, guitar, baritone guitar, banjo, ukulele, upright bass and vocals; Coy Bowles on guitar and keyboards; Chris Fryar on drums; Clay Cook on guitar, keyboards, mandolin, steel guitar and vocals; Matt Mangano on bass guitar; and Daniel de los Reyes on percussion.