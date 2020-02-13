CLEARWATER — Contemporary swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform Thursday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Grammy-nominated multiplatinum-selling band has been together for more than 25 years. Since its formation in the early 1990s in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average more than 150 shows a year while simultaneously producing a sizable catalog of recorded music with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world — in the midst of the grunge era, no less — that it was still cool to swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all original lineup includes Morris on lead vocals and guitar, Sodergren on drums, Dirk Shumaker on double bass and vocals, Andy Rowley on baritone saxophone and vocals, Glen "The Kid" Marhevka on trumpet, Karl Hunter on saxophones and clarinet and Joshua Levy on piano. Levy also serves as the band’s arranger.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's first phase of stardom featured an appearance in the 1996 indie film “Swingers,” a movie that not only launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but introduced Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to an audience beyond their Los Angeles base. The band's music has appeared in countless films and television shows, including “The Wild,” “Despicable Me,” “Phineas & Ferb,” “Friends,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Ally McBeal” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” They have appeared live on “Dancing with the Stars,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in addition to seven appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show. The band has also appeared as special guests with many of the country's most distinguished symphony orchestras, and has performed for three U.S. presidents.
After 25 years, 11 records, more than 2,800 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, the members of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are showing no signs of slowing down. The band’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world with hit songs such as “I Wanna Be Like You,” “Mr. Pinstripe Suit,” “Why Me,” “You & Me & The Bottle Makes 3 Tonight” and more. “Louie, Louie, Louie,” the band’s 2017 release, is a rousing celebration of music legends Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima.