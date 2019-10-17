TAMPA — Knocked Loose will perform Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum. 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $23. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
“A Different Shade of Blue,” Knocked Loose’s sophomore effort, represents a huge step forward for hardcore and metal. The album sees the young band leap from upstart hardcore-influenced favorites to genuine key figures of the genre.
According to a press release provided by Grandstand Media, Knocked Loose was forged on musical bonds built at an early age. The band came together in the small yet relatively formidable hardcore and punk scene of the greater Louisville, Kentucky, area. Though the scene was relatively strong, a lack of available bands, touring parties and scarcity of gigs forced diversity. Bands found themselves mixing genres and challenging young ears with new ideas, approaches and styles. That diversity provided Knocked Loose with its musical foundation and influenced the genesis for their approach, an amalgam of heavy influences that never commits to any singular style but maintains a loyalty to the hardcore tradition.
Clocking in at a lean and mean 37 minutes, “A Different Shade of Blue” grabs the listener by the throat from the jump and slowly tightens that grip for the duration. Knocked Loose continue to tour relentlessly. They are currently on the road headlining. Opening for the band will be tour mates Rotting Out, Candy and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.
For a complete list of concert dates, visit knockedloosehc.com.