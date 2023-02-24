TAMPA — Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton is back on the road, headlining “Back to the Honky-Tonk Tour,” which will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Set to join the lineup are reigning ACM Female Artist/CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
"There's nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can't wait for y'all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, cause we're going back to the honky-tonk!"
Shelton has ranked among Pollstar's Top 200 North American Tours almost every year for the past decade. His “Back to the Honky-Tonk Tour” follows consecutive “Friends and Heroes” outings, each of which earned widespread critical praise.
Shelton’s latest single "No Body,” comes on the heels of his album “Body Language Deluxe,” which features his platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, "Happy Anywhere," featuring Gwen Stefani.
Prior to "Happy Anywhere," Shelton and Stefani celebrated a double platinum, multi-week No. 1 with "Nobody But You," which has now topped 480 million global streams. The single made its TV debut on the 62nd Grammy Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit "God's Country." The smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. Shelton has had five ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs and seven People's Choice Awards.
As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show “The Voice,” Shelton is an eight-time champion. He and Carson Daly recently revealed that they would be teaming up to executive produce and star in a new celebrity game show, “Barmageddon,” to air on USA Network.
The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, which has locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando.
Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.
Pearce, who left her Kentucky home at 16 to take a job at Dollywood, has grown into a woman who embraces the country music’s forward progression. Confident in what she wants to say, songwriter Carly Pearce has caught the attention of music critics most recently with “29: Written in Stone” and performed the song collection throughout her sold-out “The 29 Tour.” After that, she performed as part of Kenny Chesney's “Here and Now Tour 2022.”
Lighting a fire with her debut album “Every Little Thing” and the platinum certified title track, Pearce’s "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice drew CMA Musical Event and ACM Music Event honors, and also was named the ACM Single of the Year.
She picked up her second consecutive ACM Awards Music Event of the Year with Ashley McBryde duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”
Odenton, Maryland native Dean is a singer/songwriter known for his old school, gritty style of country. Mature beyond his years, Dean has a daring and carefree spirit, having moved out at 18 years old to live in a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather's property with no heat and no plumbing. Bringing that same sense of adventure to his songwriting, Dean writes both independently and alongside Luke Dick, Casey Beathard and others.
Following the release of his debut collection, “Jackson Dean,” he recently released the album, “Greenbroke,” on Big Machine Records.