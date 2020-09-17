The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Devil All the Time’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Haley Bennett, Jason Clarke, and Riley Keough
- Director: Antonio Campos
- Rated: R
In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.
Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ “The Devil All the Time” renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. The suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel.
“The Devil All the Time” was released in select theaters Sept. 11 and will be released digitally on Netflix Sept. 16.
‘Antebellum’
- Genre: Thriller and mystery
- Cast: Janelle Monáe, Gabourey Sidibe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Kiersey Clemons
- Directors: Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz
- Rated: R
Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces
her to confront the past, present and future — before it’s too late.
Lionsgate will release the film via video on demand Sept. 18.
‘The Nest’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Charlie Shotwell, Oona Roche, Anne Reid, Michael Culkin, and Wendy Crewson
- Director: Sean Durkin
- Rated: R
Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon) and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.
IFC Films will release the film Sept. 18.
‘The Secrets We Keep’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, and Chris Messina
- Director: Yuval Adler
- Rated: R
In a small U.S. town, far from the horrors of the Nazi labor camp where Maja (Noomi Rapace) was held with other Romani prisoners, she and her American husband Lewis (Chris Messina) have built a cozy life. But as she runs errands along the main street of her small town, Maja glimpses a stranger (Joel Kinnaman) whistling a nightmarishly familiar tune.
Spiraling back to a night she has tried to forget, she fears he is the German soldier named Karl who brutalized her and murdered her younger sister. But after 15 years, can she be sure? Fearful that her tragic past has come back to haunt her, she begins to stalk the man, hoping to convince herself she is wrong.
Deciding that it’s him, she kidnaps him, knocking him unconscious and locking him in the trunk of her car. After driving him to her home, she insists that her husband help her interrogate the man. Begging for his life, the prisoner swears she has the wrong man, claiming his name is Thomas and he spent the entire war in Switzerland. Over the next several days, Lewis watches in horror as Maja torments her captive, only offering to release him if he confesses.
Meanwhile, the man’s wife (Amy Seimetz) presses the police to launch a manhunt for her missing husband, putting pressure on Maja and Lewis to bring the situation to an uncertain conclusion.
The film is scheduled for limited release Sept. 16 followed by video on demand Oct. 16 through Bleecker Street.
‘Infidel’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Jim Caviezel and Claudia Karvan
- Director: Cyrus Nowrasteh
- Rated: R
“Infidel” is a contemporary political thriller set in the Middle East.
Jim Caviezel plays an American journalist/blogger who is kidnapped while attending a conference in the Middle East. Taken hostage by the Iranian regime, he is put on trial for trumped-up charges of espionage. His wife, who works for the State Department, quickly realizes that the American government can do nothing. Feeling desperate and alone, she goes to Iran to try to free him herself. This exciting story sheds light on the plight of Americans currently held captive in Iran, about whom the world has forgotten.
“Infidel” will be released in theaters Sept. 18 through CloudBurst Entertainment.