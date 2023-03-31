Sequel to headline First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — After drawing record attendance in March, First Friday Seminole returns with featured musical act Sequel on April 7, 6 to 9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill in Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N.
Formed in 1985 by guitarist and vocalist Ron Tew, guitarist and vocalist, the band traveled the nation until 1991, when they settled in the Tampa Bay area. The group became the house band for the Adam’s Mark Hotel and Resort and Shephard’s Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach.
Tew has become one of the most respected and sought-after guitar players in the Tampa Bay area. Sequel’s current members have been together for almost 10 years and include Laurie Marks, Patti Bell and OC Woods.
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
For information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.
Studio 1212 announces exhibit
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Beyond Limits” will be presented Sunday, April 23, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
“Beyond Limits” is the gallery’s annual open show with works by not only Studio 1212 members but by many of the area’s other award-winning artists. Meet and talk art with the artists while enjoying live music and light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibit will run through June 11. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, including a schedule of workshops, visit studio1212.org.
Creative Pinellas unveils grants, artist laureate
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced the 2023 Professional Artist Grant recipients.
Recipients include Elizabeth Barenis, Christina Bertsos, Courtney Clute, Mark Feinman, Shawn Dell Joyce, Anna Kate Mackle, Eric MacNeill, Jabari Reed-Diop, Andee Scot, and Artist Laureate Mikhail Mansion.
Each year, Creative Pinellas recognizes up to 10 Pinellas County artists who have excelled in their artistic practice through our professional artist grant program. The grants are awarded to Pinellas County artists of “outstanding talent and ability who, with a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage, bring recognition, awareness, and interest to our community and inspire other artists and art lovers.”
Each selected artist receives a $5,000 grant and they’re encouraged to decide how to best use this award for their benefit and growth as an artist.
The Artist Laureate is recognized by Creative Pinellas as being a model partner and collaborator, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization's mission over the course of the grant period, and will receive an additional $5,000 Artist Laureate grant.
“We perceive these grants as a vital piece of the puzzle in strengthening and sustaining the exceptional professional artists who live and work in the Arts Coast,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas CEO. “They create opportunities for us to build relationships and make connections countywide.”
LGBTQ center calls for art submissions
GULFPORT — The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library recently announced a call for submissions for ArtOUT, an international juried art show, to be held June 1-30 onsite at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, the Gulfport Public Library and online.
This year’s theme is “Emergence.”
“Last year’s ArtOUT theme was ‘Queering the Pandemic,’ in recognition of the many different ways COVID impacted artists,” said ArtOUT’s lead organizer, Jana Steinhour. “This year’s multi-media visual arts show will feature works by LGBTQ artists and allies who are experiencing a different vibe as we emerge from the pandemic.”
“This is our sixth year for ArtOUT but only the second international, juried show,” said Susan Gore, LGBTQ Resource Center board president. “Expanding Resource Center programs online was an unexpected gift of the COVID pandemic. Last year, ArtOUT attracted more than 70 works, and jurors accepted 54 works by 35 artists from eight countries.”
Jurors for ArtOUT 2023 confirmed to date include Duncan McClellan, an internationally renowned glass artist, mentor, educator and owner of Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Petersburg; Brenda McMahon, an award-winning ceramicist, educator and owner of the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport; and Ray Domingo, a founding member of Art Jones, a community of professional artists in Gulfport.
For more information or to submit an entry visit www.artoutfestival.wixsite.com.
The LGBTQ Resource Center offers more than 10,000 books, CDs and other media, as well as events like ArtOUT.
