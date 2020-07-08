ST. PETERSBURG — David Clayton-Thomas will perform Friday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35 and are available for online purchase only. Visit www.themahaffey.com.
He’s one of the most recognizable voices in music, to date selling over 40 million records. In 1996 he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and in 2007 his jazz/rock composition “Spinning Wheel” was enshrined in the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
Clayton-Thomas’ 1968 debut album as lead vocalist of Blood, Sweat & Tears sold 10 million copies worldwide. The record charted for a staggering 109 weeks and won an unprecedented five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year and Best Performance by a Male Vocalist. It featured three hit singles, “You Made Me So Very Happy,” “And When I Die,” and “Spinning Wheel,” as well as an irresistible rendition of Billie Holiday’s “God Bless The Child” that became a signature song for Clayton-Thomas.
Though he left the band in 1972, Clayton-Thomas came roaring back to BS&T after a three-year hiatus to headline international jazz festivals, concert halls and casino showrooms. He was the only one left from the glory years, but it was Clayton-Thomas that the fans came to see, and he continued to tour successfully under the BS&T name until 2004.
Today, Clayton-Thomas has launched a 10-piece band under his own name. His concerts feature 80% BS&T hits and 20% of new music from this gifted and fiercely creative artist. Through the years, he has lost none of the attributes that have made him one of the greatest vocalists of his generation. He still just sings the hell out of a song.
“People like me don’t retire,” Clayton-Thomas said. ”This is what I was put here to do.”
Clayton-Thomas released “Say Somethin’,” his latest album, in March.
Featuring singles include “Never Again,” Clayton-Thomas’ powerful battle cry calling attention to the gun violence plaguing the U.S.; and “The System,” his insistent calls for action within the youth justice system. “Say Somethin’” is a 10-track statement in the form of potent music and inspirational songwriting from the legendary artist. In addition, the album confronts many timely issues across today’s social spectrum, including climate change, immigration, and politics.
Clayton-Thomas collaborated on “Say Somethin’” with Canadian musicians Lou Pomanti, Eric St Laurent, Davide Direnzo, and George Koller.