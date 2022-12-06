TAMPA — R&B Music Experience will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
R&B Music Experience will feature performances by Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Tamar Braxton, 112, H-Town and Next.
The all-female R&B group Xscape was founded in 1992. The band lineup includes Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott. Xscape has sold over 30 million records and is best known for records like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.”
Jermaine Dupri discovered the group and signed the quartet to So So Def. The group released its debut album titled “Hummin’ Comin’ at Cha” in 1993, which went platinum. “Off the Hook” also went platinum after its release in 1995. The album had gold-certified records such as “Feels So Good” and “Who Can I Run To.” Their final album, “Traces of My Lipstick,” was released in 1998. The album was certified platinum with the leading hit single titled “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.”
Multi-platinum group Bell Biv DeVoe — featuring Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ron DeVoe — has been bridging the gap between R&B and hip hop music with a pop feel appeal to it for more than 25 years. A direct byproduct of the hugely successful 1980s vocal quintet New Edition, Bell Biv DeVoe merged the irresistible sound of hip hop beats, new jack swing and R&B harmonies. The group’s wildly successful debut album “Poison” sold 4 million copies and featured four classic hits. In addition to the platinum selling title track, the album featured “Do Me,” “When Will I See You Smile Again” and “BBD … I Thought It Was Me.” Bell Biv DeVoe’s follow up album, “WBBD-Bootcity” sold over 700,000 units, while the 1993 album “Hootie Mack” was gold-certified.