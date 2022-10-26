CLEARWATER — Here Come the Mummies will take the stage Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Here Come the Mummies calls itself “an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies with a one-track mind.” Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick.
They rocked the Super Bowl Village and have become a regular on “The Bob and Tom Show.” They have played massive festivals like Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Suwannee Hulaween, and Riverbend. HCTM has sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.