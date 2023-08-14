A flawed, ambitious morality play, ‘Lola’ presents a timely warning
In October 2015, the New York Times Magazine sparked a Twitter frenzy when it posted the results of a poll in which it asked readers “Could You Kill a Baby Hitler?” By no means an original concept, it presented the hypothetical query in seemingly simplistic terms designed to trigger knee-jerk responses that separated respondents into specific camps.
Time-travel vigilantes were in the majority, with 42% ready to transport themselves to the town of Braunau am Inn in Austria-Hungary in 1889 to commit infanticide. Not quite one-third — 30% — said no, and another 28% said “not sure.”
Of course, it’s tempting. Hitler, dictator of Germany and leader of the Nazi Party, was directly responsible for the Holocaust — which resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews in concentration and extermination camps, as well as the deaths of 220,000-500,000 Romani people, 200,000-250,000 disabled individuals, 1.8 million Polish civilians, 7 million Soviet citizens, and an estimated 3,100 to 3,600 members of the LGBTQ community. Those figures don’t include the number of military personnel who died in the largest and most violent military conflict in human history.
Does the knowledge of what will happen provide justification for our time-traveling vigilantes to kill an innocent baby? And must the question be framed in such a way that excludes equally efficient strategies by putting the newborn on a different path?
For academicians, engaging in thoughtful counterfactual history can provide insight into how historical events transpired, and reveal connections that may have gone otherwise unnoticed. It is a form of reactionary thought experiment that begins with a simple “what if” question. For science fiction writers, it provides the basis for alternate history storylines.
“Lola,” an Irish-British found footage science fiction film directed by Andrew Legge, is the most recent manifestation of counterfactual history in cinema. “Lola” opened in select theaters and on demand on Aug. 4.
The film is set predominantly in 1941. Nazi Germany’s conquest of Europe is already underway, and France and the Low Countries have fallen. Nightly air raids are conducted on British cities, Royal Air Force airbases, and radar stations as Hitler tries to gain air superiority prior to launching an invasion of Britain.
Two sisters, living in an English country house, have designed a machine that can intercept radio and TV broadcasts from the future. Thomasina "Thom" Hanbury (Emma Appleton) is the eccentric, troubled genius who created the machine. Her sister, Martha "Mars" Hanbury (Stefanie Martini), initially focuses on using it to glimpse landmarks of the anti-establishment cultural phenomenon and future achievements that seem to suggest a “great, big, beautiful tomorrow” right out of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.
Thom and Mars use the machine — which they name “Lola” after their mother — to monitor broadcasts to determine the time and location of upcoming raids, warning residents ahead of time to minimize casualties. Mars issues warnings anonymously, and the press and public soon dub her “the Angel of Portobello.”
Eventually, the military locates the sisters and convinces them that the machine could be put to better use to deploy air defenses. Assigning Lieutenant Sebastien Holloway (Rory Fleck Byrne) to work with the sisters, a plan is enacted. In little time, the intel gleaned from future broadcasts on the machine enables the British military to effectively put an end to the Blitz. Having scored one victory, the military pushes for intel that will give them an edge against the Kriegsmarine — and, more specifically, wolfpacks of German U-boats that threatened to cut off war supplies and food bound for England.
This is where the mad scientist trope materializes. Thom becomes so obsessed with proving Lola’s capacity to change history that she puts an American vessel at risk. Unforeseen repercussions from the event create catastrophic changes to the timeline.
As the viewer watches the early successes of the sisters, it becomes increasingly evident that the other shoe will soon drop. In “Lola,” that shoe is a jackboot. Thom and Mars are separated, the Nazis invade England, and the future is a fascist nightmare — unless Mars, who has come to understand the terrible consequences of Lola’s power — can find a way to fix everything.
It’s difficult not to notice similarities between “Lola” and one of the most celebrated episodes of “Star Trek: The Original Series.” In “The City on the Edge of Forever,” written by Harlan “Pay the Writer” Ellison, Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) end up in 1930s New York City during the Great Depression after encountering the Guardian of Forever, a sentient time portal. McCoy, who was the first to travel back in time, has done something that altered history. Kirk and Spock must determine what McCoy changed and set things back on course. They soon discover that Edith Keeler (Joan Collins), a soup kitchen operator, will establish a pacifist movement that keeps the United States from intervening in World War II, allowing Nazi Germany to overrun Europe and develop the first atomic bomb.
Despite script revisions that led to a long-running feud between Ellison and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, “The City on the Edge of Forever” is considered one of the best episodes of the original series and one of the best stories of the franchise. It is tragic, terrifying, and insightful. Like “Lola,” it asks, “What if,” and follows a trail of seismic shifts stemming from one seemingly inconsequential incident.
“Lola” also follows the ripples that radiate from each change in history. Cleverly constructed, Legge went to great lengths to make his found footage film feel authentic. Some Scenes were reportedly shot on 16mm Bolex and Arriflex cameras with period lenses. Newsreel sequences were shot on a 1930s Newman Sinclair 35mm wind-up camera on Kodak Double X film.
There are intentional anachronisms scattered throughout the film, as the sisters adopt slang terms from future era, such as “cool” and “groovy.” There are also accidental anachronisms, such as a reference to B movies mentioned in describing the footage displayed by Lola.
The viewer will have difficulty finding empathy for Thom and Mars. Appleton and Martini never quite fit into the milieu as persuasively as is needed to make this alternate history piece work. It comes off as shoddy cosplay at times. The detached performance of the two main characters and contrivances of story diminish the impact of an ambitious script.
“Lola” is well-intentioned, meticulously researched, and cunningly crafted. It is full of big ideas and fascinating extrapolations. It posits a powerful case for critical thinking for those willing to pay close attention. Legge’s morality play shows how hasty decisions may beget dangerous consequences. It reminds us how fascism masquerades as patriotism, and how it cloaks itself in libertarian phrases and righteousness while infecting the masses with authoritarian, ultranationalist ideology. It expects individuals to succumb to knee-jerk reactions and give in to negative emotions that generate narrow-mindedness and intolerance.
If you are willing to overlook the many shortcomings that may be attributed to a low budget, “Lola” succeeds in conveying an important message in a highly imaginative and evocative way.