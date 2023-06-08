CLEARWATER — One of the most prolific, trailblazing and influential artists of her generation, Tori Amos will perform Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Amos is touring the United States this summer in celebration of her 2021 album, “Ocean to Ocean.” She will once again be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan.
"I am truly excited to be coming back to the U.S. on the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan," Amos said. "We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June."
Three decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album “Little Earthquakes” — recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time — Amos’ work is as relevant as ever. An emotional record, “Ocean to Ocean” is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Current Alternative Albums Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, marking her 10th Top 10 appearance.
Splitting her life between Cornwall, Florida and the road, Amos’ songs are written with the act of traveling and observing. “Ocean to Ocean” is Amos’ most personal work in years, bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing.
“This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” Amos said. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realized that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from.”
“Ocean to Ocean” is an album of kinship and love, of emotional and geographical dislocation. It explores environmental concerns, the restraints of the pandemic for those on the cusp of adulthood, empowerment, loss and healing delivered with Amos’ trademark urgency and passion.
“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” she said. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”
Amos’ second book “Resistance,” a New York Times Bestseller, was released in 2019. Her feminist stage musical “The Light Princess” debuted at No. 2 on the Broadway Billboard Chart.
In late 2016, she released the title song “Flicker” in Netflix documentary “Audrie and Daisy,” addressing issues of high school rape. Amos was the first public voice for RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), which is the United States’ largest anti-sexual assault organization, and she continues to serve on its National Leadership Council.