CLEARWATER — Michael Feinstein will perform Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The five-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling singer/entertainer has been dubbed the “ambassador of the Great American Songbook.” Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades and is considered one of the premier interpreters of American standards. His 200-plus shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace.
Feinstein has received national recognition for his commitment to celebrating America’s popular song and preserving its legacy for the next generation. In 2007, he founded the Michael Feinstein Great American Songbook Initiative, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Vocal Academy and Competition, which awards scholarships and prizes to students across the country.
Feinstein earned his fifth Grammy Award nomination in 2009 for “The Sinatra Project,” his Concord Records CD celebrating the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes. He followed up with “The Sinatra Project, Vol. 2” in 2011, “Change of Heart: The Songs of André Previn” in 2013 and “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” in 2014.
Through his live performances, recordings, film and television appearances, and his songwriting — in collaboration with Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Lindy Robbins and Carole Bayer Sager — Feinstein is an all-star force in American music.