TAMPA — Hot off the heels of a stadium tour with his band Poison, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 “Parti Gras Tour,” which will include a show on Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $18. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. Featured on the tour are special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship, as well as Steve Augeri — a former lead singer with Journey — and Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray.
“After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of ‘The Stadium Tour,’ this past year, we are looking forward to more of his ‘nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing’ on ‘The Parti-Gras Tour,’” said Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation.
“I created ‘Parti-Gras’ as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years,” Michaels said. “I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-along hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.”
Known for honoring veterans and hometown heroes on stage, Michaels is also known as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He has sold over 100 million records, digital copies and streams worldwide, and is also a reality TV star.
Michaels found success as the lead singer of Poison. That band sold more than 50 millions albums and charted 10 singles on the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles. Among those is the No. 1 single "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."
With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide and over 3,500 live performances, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena-rock sound and style. The band is proof that powerful songs plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.
Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim with a string of best-selling albums, including “Dawn Patrol,” “Midnight Madness,” “7 Wishes,” “Big Life” and “Man in Motion.” Its popularity is fueled by a string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian,” “Don't Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthem “(You Can Still) Rock in America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning.”