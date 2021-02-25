ST. PETERSBURG — Hailing originally from Kansas City, Missouri, singer-songwriter guitarist Samantha Fish is thrilled to be back on the road again, playing social distanced shows from Florida to Texas.
Fish will perform Saturday, March 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The concert will have limited capacity and will observe social distancing protocols. Audience members will be seated. According to the venue website, Jannus Live is committed to the health and safety of its guests. Face coverings and/or masks are strongly encouraged when indoors or social distancing is difficult. Contactless payment or credit cards are preferred whenever possible. Those who feel sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 recently are asked to stay home.
Fish is known as an international genre-bending guitarist, singer, and songwriter. To date, she has six albums under her belt, the most recent being “Kill or Be Kind” on Rounder Records. The edgy roots music album was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis and produced by three-time Grammy winner Scott Billington and mixed by two-time Grammy winner Steve Reynolds.
Over the past decade, Fish's riveting live performances have firmly established her reputation as one of the most compelling young roots musicians on the scene. Her Rounder debut “Kill or Be Kind,” released in September 2019, showcases her abundant gifts and versatility as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist.
“That was my mission on this album: To really set these songs up so that they have a life of their own,” said Fish about “Kill or Be Kind” in a biographical sketch provided by Rounder Records. “Strong messages from the heart — that’s what I really set out for.”
Anyone who has ever heard Fish’s previous albums knows that she has earned a place in the top rank of contemporary blues guitarists and that her voice can wring the soul out of a ballad and belt out a rocker with roof-shaking force. Those virtues are fully in evidence on “Kill or Be Kind.” Each of the songs on the album does far more than simply provide a setting for Fish’s pyrotechnics. They tell captivating stories, set up by verses that deftly set the scene, choruses that lift with real feeling, and hooks that later rise up in your thoughts, even when you’re not aware that you’re thinking of music at all.
Samantha Fish has never been bound by any expectations whatsoever.
Growing up in Kansas City, she switched from drums to guitar at the age of 15. She spent much of her time in local watering holes listening to visiting blues bands. Fish caught the attention of Ruf Records. The label subsequently released her album “Girls with Guitars,” which found her co-billed with Cassie Taylor and Dani Wilde.
That led to her forming her own trio and recording three more albums, “Runaway” (2011), “Black Wind Howlin’” (2013) and “Wild Heart” (2015), as well as reaping an award for Best Artist Debut at the 2012 Blues Music Awards in Memphis. Along the way she found herself working with other artists as well — Jimmy Hall, Devon Allman, and Reese Wynans, among them.
In 2017, Fish released “Chills & Fever” on Ruf.
“I don’t think I ever enjoyed making a record quite as much as I enjoyed making this one,” Fish said in a press release from Monterey International. “I love the sound of the brass and the edgier intensity. Channeling timeless artists who sang like their lives depended on it. To me, that’s what this music is all about.”
“Chills & Fever” saw Fish setting her sights on Detroit, the home of soul, Motown, legendary R&B as well as the much edgier rock-n-roll of Iggy Pop, Jack White, and the White Stripes.
It was there that she joined forces with members of the Detroit Cobras, a band whose insurgent ethic has made them darlings of the Midwest punk/blues scene. The two entities — which included Joe Mazzola on guitar, Steve Nawara on bass, Kenny Tudrick on drums with Bob Mervak on keys, and the New Orleans horn section featuring Mark Levron and Travis Blotsky on trumpet and saxophone — bonded over a common love of classic soul and rollicking rhythms, so much so that the results testify to a seemingly timeless template. Covering songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s — indelible melodies from the pens of legends like Jackie DeShannon, Jerry Ragavoy, Bert Berns and Allen Toussaint — along with producer Bobby Harlow, a member of the Detroit band The Go, which also featured Jack White prior to his stint with the White Stripes. With that as her starting point, Fish and the band then created an album that’s best described as a pure slab of rocking rhythm and blues.
“I think I’ve grown as a performer and as a player,” Fish explained, discussing her more recent release on Rounder Records. “I’ve become more respectful of the melody. You can go up and down the fret board and up and down your vocal register, but that’s not going to be as powerful as conveying a simple melody that people can really connect to and sing themselves.”
Having completed an album that she believes in so strongly, Fish is eager to bring it to the world.
“I got the moon in the back of my mind, and I want to shoot for it,” she said. “I want to reach over genre lines and get out to as many people as possible. This album is so broad — and it’s all me. So I’m just hoping it catches people and appeals to them.”