Firefall, Poco and Pure Prairie League moved to next summer
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Firefall, Poco and Pure Prairie League concert scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $38.75, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Firefall is a group of exceptional musicians and singers, with a repertoire of radio recognizable chart-topping songs few bands can match. Their layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms transcends many genres from rock to country. It brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as “You Are the Woman,” “Strange Way” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin’” and “Mexico.”
Country rock pioneers Poco found platinum success early in their career and four decades later Rusty Young, who wrote and sang the massive hits “Crazy Love” and “Call It Love” still leads this incredible band. Other hit songs include “Heart of the Night,” “Spellbound,” “Keep on Tryin’” and “Good Feelin’ to Know.” In 2013, Poco released “All Fired Up,” their first studio album in 13 years.
From their beginnings in mid-60’s Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present day unit featuring founding member/pedal-steel innovator John David Call, veteran bassist Mike Reilly, drummer Scott Thompson and guitar ace Donnie Clark, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 47-year history of one of country-rock’s pioneering forces. The band reached mainstream success by the mid-1970s with hit songs like “Amie,” “Falling in and Out of Love” and “Let Me Love You Tonight.”
Factory St. Pete to host two-day outdoor celebration
ST. PETERSBURG — The Factory First Look, a two-day outdoor celebration, will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, at the Factory St. Pete, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Hours will be Friday, 6 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday will be a ticketed evening of live music and a performance of “Shakespeare & Shots,” supporting Keep St. Pete Lit. This is an outdoor event with designated socially-distant seating areas to accommodate individual parties of up to six people.
On Saturday, the celebration will shift gears and become a free, day-long community event featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Keep St. Pete Lit’s children’s reading garden and an outdoor holiday makers market presented by Keep St. Pete Local. There also will be a pop-up art exhibit by Gallerie 909, food trucks, beer and wine and outdoor live performances featuring music, poetry slam, and more.
The Factory St. Pete’s mission is to provide a platform for local artists and creative businesses to come together, share ideas, grow, and inspire the community. It has been a rough year for St. Pete families, independent artists and small businesses. Event organizers are excited to offer a first look at the unique 6.5-acre project for those ready to get back out and support local businesses and artists.
The First Look will offer a preview of what’s coming to The Factory in 2021 including local artists, makers, musicians, food and drinks, and will also raise funds for our one of the Factory resident nonprofits, Keep St. Pete Lit.
The Factory St. Pete is committed to following CDC guidelines and providing a comfortable experience for our guests. Hand-washing and sanitation stations will be provided, and social distancing and the use of masks are required.
SPCT to stage ‘A Christmas Carol’
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol,” running Dec. 11-13, at 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m.
This new one-act adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic features just 10 actors playing all 40 beloved characters. The show was adapted by David Middleton and Anthony Carregal. The production will be directed by Stefanie Maiya Lehmann.
Tickets are $23 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 10 and younger. Limited seating is available for each performance. The audience will be socially distanced and face coverings are required. Visit www.spcitytheatre.org.
SteelDrivers show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the concert with Grammy Award-winners the SteelDrivers set for Thursday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Pasco County Libraries to present outdoor concert
HUDSON — The Sarasota Slim Band will perform Friday, Dec. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., in the parking lot of the Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.
Attendees will enjoy a live concert from the comfort of their car at this outdoor, family-friendly event. Admission is free. Attendance is limited to 50 vehicles. Preregistration is required. To preregister, visit bit.ly/32wPLds. For those attending in person, the concert will be broadcast on 88.1 FM.
Presented by Pasco County Libraries, the concert also will be made available for streaming online at youtube.com/pascocountylibraries.
Local artists Shaun Hopper and Chris Barbosa will open for the Sarasota Slim Band.
Shaun Hopper and Chris Barbosa are an energetic string duo playing modern and classic rock including everything from Bach to the Beatles. The Sarasota Slim Band plays blues, funk, jazz, and rock and has been entertaining local crowds since the 1980s.
For more information about Pasco County Libraries, including the library catalog, e-content, programs, events and links to all Pasco County Library branches, visit pascolibraries.org.
Celtic Angels reschedules Capitol Christmas concert
CLEARWATER — The Celtic Angels Christmas concert, originally set for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre announced that the show will now take place Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date. Tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Live Oak Theatre to stage ‘It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show’
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show,” running Dec. 10-13, at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Performances will be Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children age 13 and younger. All tickets include coffee, tea, and dessert.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email LiveOakBoxOffice@GMail.com or call 352-593-0027.
This beloved American classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings dozens of characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as it considers a world in which he had never been born one fateful Christmas Eve. It will take help from a lovable angel to show George what life would be like if he wasn’t born. George has a change of heart and understands the true spirit of the holidays.
The Live Oak Theatre production is enriched with live and music of the ’40s and also features favorite commercials from those early days of radio.
Creative Clay to host week-long virtual shopping event
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay will host Creative Giving Virtual Holiday Shoppe and Silent Auction, running Nov. 23-30.
Holiday shopping kicks off online with a virtual silent auction of art created by Creative Clay member artists and products such as coffee gift packages, holiday cards and ornaments. Shoppers can “buy now” or bid against others for Creative Clay art that has been hand-selected by local “Art Oracles,” including Christopher Still, Steven Kenny, Rasta, Chad Mize, Dee Perconti and more. These artists share why a particular piece is a favorite of theirs and why it’s meaningful to them.
Engaging “Art Oracles” is a unique idea that the nonprofit is implementing for the first time. The goal is to further connect the art community and drive shoppers to the event.
"We thought the idea of partnering up with people who were well known for their involvement in St. Petersburg's art scene would be a great way to help Creative Clay stay active in the minds of our community,” said Shane Hoffman, development coordinator. "I believe getting a few 'Art Oracles' to lend their taste and influence has the potential to help Creative Clay reach more art lovers who may not already be familiar with our mission."
Also available will be 20 donated Black Crow Coffee Co. gift packs with Creative Clay private label coffee and a Creative Clay mug designed by member artist James B. Greeting card/ornament packages also will be available. Shop from the comfort of home for holiday gifts and decor, one of a kind and original works. All proceeds benefit Creative Clay's programs that create equality through art.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
For information about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs, visit www.creativeclay.org.
