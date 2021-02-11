The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Barb and Star Go to Visit Del Mar’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo
- Director: Josh Greenbaum
- Rated: PG-13
Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star.
From the gals who brought you “Bridesmaids” (Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Lifelong friends Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time … ever. Their journey brings romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 12 on PVOD by Lionsgate.
‘Land’
- Genre: Focus Features
- Cast: Robin Wright, Demian Bichir, and Kim Dickens
- Director: Robin Wright
- Rated: PG-13
From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut “Land,” the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness.
Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 12 by Focus Features.
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jesse Plemons
- Director: Shaka King
- Rated: R
FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).
A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and the Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 12 by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max.
‘A Writer’s Odyssey’
- Genre: Action, fantasy and adventure
- Cast: Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi, Dong Zijian, Yu Hewei, and Guo Jingfei
- Director: Lu Yang
- Not rated
“A Writer’s Odyssey” tells the story of Kongwen Lu (Dong Zijian), the author of a fantasy novel series following a heroic teenager, also named Kongwen, on a quest to end the tyrannical rule of Lord Redmane, under the guidance of a Black Armor (Guo Jingfei).
But through a strange twist of fate, the fantasy world of the novel begins to impact life in the real world, leading Guan Ning (Lei Jiayin) to accept a mission from Tu Ling (Yang Mi) to kill the author.
The film will be released in select theaters Feb. 12.
‘Music’
- Genre: Musical drama
- Cast: Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr.
- Director: Sia
- Rated: PG-13
Zu (Kate Hudson) is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music (Maddie Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of singer-songwriter Sia's favorite themes in her directorial debut — finding your voice and creating family.
The film will be released in select IMAX theaters for one night Feb. 10 followed by premium video on demand release Feb. 12.
‘Breaking News in Yuba County’
Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, and Regina Hall
- Director: Tate Taylor
- Rated: R
After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him.
She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 12 by American International Pictures.
‘The Mauritanian’
- Genre: Legal drama
- Cast: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch
- Director: Kevin Macdonald
- Rated: R
Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir, this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds.
The film is set to be released Feb. 12 by STXfilms.
‘French Exit’
- Genre: Surreal comedy
- Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots, Susan Coyne, Danielle Macdonald, Isaach de Bankolé, and Tracy Letts
- Director: Azazel Jacobs
- Rated: R
“My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didn’t go as planned.
Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a cat named Small Frank — who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’s dead husband.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically Feb. 12 by Sony Pictures Classics.
‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’
- Genre: Teen romantic comedy
- Cast: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo
- Director: Michael Fimognari
- Not rated
As Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 12 by Netflix.
‘Willy's Wonderland’
- Genre: Action, horror and comedy
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, Kai Kadlec, Christian Del Grosso, Caylee Cowan, Terayle Hill, Jonathan Mercedes, David Sheftell, and Beth Grant
- Director: Kevin Lewis
- Not rated
A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down.
Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the janitor is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.
The film is scheduled to be released through video on demand Feb. 12 by Screen Media Films.
‘Fear of Rain’
- Genre: Psychological thriller
- Cast: Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, Eugenie Bondurant, and Harry Connick Jr.
- Director: Castille Landon
- Rated: PG-13
For teenager Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), a diagnosis with schizophrenia means that every day is a struggle as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind.
But when Rain insists against her parents’ (Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr.) advice that the shadows and cries from her neighbor’s attic are hiding a dark secret, she enlists help from Caleb (Israel Broussard), the charmingly awkward new boy at school — who himself may not be real. Written and directed by Castille Landon, “Fear of Rain” is a terrifying thriller that takes you inside Rain’s mind as she confronts the frightening hallucinations of her imagination to determine whether there is real horror hiding right next door.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 12 by Lionsgate.