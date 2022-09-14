LARGO — The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour will make a stop in Pinellas County on Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
This international comedy tour features four Emmy-nominated writers combining their comedic talents for a show audiences won’t soon forget. The lineup includes Kat Radley, Matt Koff, Randall Otis, Joe Opio and special guest and emcee Mike Rivera.
“The Daily Show” is the longest running program on Comedy Central and has won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards. This performance offers insight into how the writers find laughs everywhere.
Koff is a stand-up comedian and writer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He won an Emmy for his work at “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and his standup has appeared on Comedy Central and History Channel. Matt’s debut comedy album, “Who’s My Little Guy,” was released on 800 Pound Gorilla Records during the summer of 2019.
Radley is a staff writer on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central, and in 2018 was featured in “Glamour Magazine” and “The Hollywood Reporter” as one of the top female writers in late night. In addition to performing stand-up on FOX-TV’s “Laughs,” her comedy can be heard on Sirius XM Radio, Pandora, and Spotify.
Her debut album, “The Important Thing Is That I’m Pretty,” is available on iTunes. She has opened for Maria Bamford and headlined San Francisco’s Sketchfest and the Women in Comedy Festival in Boston.