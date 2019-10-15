The new “Addams Family” film is as fun and weird as the original, with a modern twist.
In this film, Morticia and Gomez Addams have just been married and chased out of town by the “normal” people. They decide to move to a place where no one would want to live. They pick New Jersey, which may be offensive to New Jersey residents, but those kinds of jokes are made a lot.
The two find an abandoned insane asylum, and it suits them perfectly. Thirteen years later, the whole family is living in the new house. Pugsley has to practice his “sabre mazurka,” which is basically showing the whole family sword tricks to prove he can defend them. He is nervous that he will let his father down. Meanwhile, Wednesday is starting to wonder what is on the other side of the fog encircling the family estate.
Margaux Needler, a TV reality show host, is building a community called “Assimilation.” For some reason, people want to live there. Margaux sees the Addams Family house and thinks that will keep her from selling houses. She tries to convince them to change it, but they like it the way it is. Margaux tries to find a way to get rid of the Addams clan.
Wednesday meets Margaux’s daughter, Parker. At first, Parker thinks she is weird. Wednesday becomes interested in public school and asks Morticia if she can attend one. She bonds with Parker. Wednesday starts rebelling against her mom and Morticia has to figure out what to do about her new behavior.
Younger audiences may not be familiar with the history of characters depicted in “The Addams Family.” The fictional household was the creation of a cartoonist named Charles Addams. Beginning in the 1930s, he wrote and drew single-panel cartoons featuring Addams Family members that appeared in the magazine “The New Yorker.”
In the 1960s, ABC adapted the characters from the cartoon and created “The Addams Family,” a macabre comedy television series shot in black and white. John Astin played Gomez and Carolyn Jones played Morticia. The show ran for two seasons for a total of 64 episodes. Its popularity continued to grow throughout the 1970s in syndication.
The work of Addams also spawned a 1970s animated series, several feature films and a Broadway musical.
The new animated movie takes place in the current year. It’s in color, it has cell phones, and the soundtrack is current. However, it still has the humor and the weirdness that we all love.
The plot of the new film is great because it shows what the life of the Addams family is like in the 21st century. I like how they are confident with themselves and don’t care what other people think. The conflict was well resolved, but I can’t tell you how without ruining the movie.
Gomez Addams is played by Oscar Isaac, who also plays Poe in the new Star Wars movies. Charlize Theron is Morticia and was also Monkey/Sariatu in “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Chloë Grace Moretz is Wednesday and was also Darby in the Playhouse Disney series “My Friends Tigger and Pooh.” She’s also been in some horror movies, which suits her character. Pugsley is played by Finn Wolfhard. I haven’t really seen any of his films, but you probably know him from the “It” movies.
“The Addams Family” and the “Hotel Transylvania” movies are similar in some ways. They both feature strange families who try to stay away from humans. Both eventually have to go into society where people are afraid of them. Both feature curious daughters who bring the humans and monsters together.
I think fans of the previous Addams Family books, movies, and TV shows will like this film. Maybe even someone who’s never heard of the Addamses would like it. This is a fun Halloween film with characters who are creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky.
“The Addams Family” shows that everyone is weird in their own way and we shouldn’t try to be like everyone else. It also demonstrates that we can’t judge people just because they’re different.