TAMPA — “Breaking Barriers: Through Our Lens” will be presented Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9, at the USF Contemporary Art Museum is at 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa.
This exhibit is being presented as part of arts programming for military veterans. A reception will take place Friday, Dec. 9, 7 to 9 p.m. For information, call 813-974-4133, email caminfo@usf.edu, or visit www.usfcam.usf.edu.
“Breaking Barriers: Through Our Lens” brings together the art of 16 U.S. veterans and family members. The exhibition includes a selection of 47 photographs from two intensive artist-lead photography workshops, including both a beginning and an advanced section. Through the artist’s lens, viewers are offered an intimate and close look at the quotidian, personal places and spaces, memories, and narratives by means of objects and landscapes.
The artwork represents a vast range of photographic experience, from learning to use a camera, to professional photographers accomplished with film but starting fresh with digital technology, as well as those who have no prior art experience at all. Unique to this exhibition is the fact that all the photographs were created and edited with the artists’ own cellphone cameras.
Artists in the exhibition include Jarrett Gafford, Dawn S. Hargrett, Rebekka Huneke, Ramonita Rosa, Kimberlee Nicole Smith, Monika Sutton, and Karl Young II from the beginning section; and James Alexander, Manfredo Bobadilla, Wildalys Class, Agustin Collazo Jr., Amanda Dodd, Evan Fountain, Mikko Maki, Alicia Morales, and RaeAnne Swanson from the advanced section.
“We are deeply grateful to all the veterans and family members who were courageous and persistent enough to engage in the workshops and create their own photographic images,” organizers said. “Their artwork creates a visual platform that changes the culture of the ‘silent veteran,’ into a storyteller, a witness, and amplifies the veteran voice within a larger community.”
The reception will include a moderated panel discussion with the artist beginning at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Exhibition hours will be Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information on the exhibition, visit cam.usf.edu/CAM/cam_breakingbarriers.html.
The University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum organizes and presents significant and investigative exhibitions of contemporary art from Florida, the United States, and around the world, including Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Exhibitions and educational programs are designed to introduce students, faculty, and the community to current cultural trends. USFCAM also publishes relevant catalogues, schedules critically important traveling exhibitions, and underwrites new projects by artists emerging on national and international fronts. USFCAM maintains the university’s art collection, comprising more than 5,000 art works.
Breaking Barriers is a project by USFCAM in collaboration with the USF School of Art and Art History, with Support from the USF Office of Veterans Success, Community Arts Impact Grant Program of the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Love IV Lawrence 2020 Waves of Change Grant, and additional support from the ACE Arts for Community Engagement Fund and the Florida Department of State.