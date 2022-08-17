CLEARWATER — Randy Rainbow will take the stage Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Rainbow will bring “The Pink Glasses Tour” to Clearwater. The two-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer, and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, as he brings his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by some of Broadway’s finest musicians, the show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, and brand-new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman and Alan Menken.
Rainbow is an American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist best known for his popular YouTube series, “The Randy Rainbow Show.” His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. His first viral video of 2020 was called “the funniest Trump roast ever” by Funny or Die and his subsequent viral parodies like “Social Distance” and “A Spoonful of Clorox” have been viewed by tens of millions.
His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People and Entertainment Weekly.
Rainbow enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Josh Gad, Debra Messing, Sharon Stone, Alan Menken, Don Lemon, George Takei, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Melissa McCarthy, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steve Martin.
Rainbow was recently featured as a guest lead opposite Molly Shannon on the fourth season of FX's comedy-drama series “Better Things.” He has hosted and performed in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and LGBTQ communities, as well as for the Tony Awards.