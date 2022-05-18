TAMPA — Amythyst Kiah will perform Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Following a successful Club Jaeb series performance in 2018, Amythyst Kiah returns to the Straz by popular demand for a special evening of song. Called “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets” by Rolling Stone magazine, Kiah is the fusion of two sounds: the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion and the roots/old-time music scene where she found breakout success. With a voice that’s both unfettered and exquisitely controlled, the Tennessee-bred singer/songwriter expands on artistry revealed as part of Our Native Daughters, an all-women-of-color supergroup and showcased on her 2021 album “Wary + Strange,” a personal work that lays bare what it’s like to be a Southern Black LGBTQ+ woman.
“Wary + Strange” is Kiah’s Rounder Records debut. Produced by Tony Berg and recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, “Wary + Strange” is a deeply immersive body of work, endlessly redefining the limits of roots music in its inventive rhythms and textures. Despite its mesmerizing effect, the album’s sonic grandeur never eclipses the impact of Kiah’s storytelling, an element influenced by losing her mother to suicide when she was 17 and also by a longtime struggle to find her own sense of belonging.
“A lot of these songs come from a moment in my 20s, when I was grappling with trauma while also trying to navigate the experience of being a Black and LGBT woman in a white suburban area in a Bible Belt town,” Kiah said.
Kiah grew up in Chattanooga and later moved to Johnson City. “I’ve had moments of feeling ‘othered’ in certain aspects of my life, and it took me a long time to figure out who I wanted to be and how to move through this world.”
Though much of “Wary + Strange” centers on an unfiltered expression of heartache, its songs represent years of tireless effort and exploration. A testament to the steadfast conviction behind her musicianship, Kiah recorded the album twice before linking up with Berg — then scrapped virtually everything and started over from scratch.
“My favorite records are the ones that pull you into another world and completely absorb you, but I didn’t quite know how to get there on my own,” she explained.
After an introductory session with Berg in early 2020, Kiah found herself floored by his transformation of “Fracture Me,” a bluesy portrait of longing for obliteration.
“I knew I needed to work with Tony when he came in with a bass harmonica to use instead of a bass [guitar] and then got out the Mellotron and added a flute line at the chorus of this country blues song,” Kiah said. “I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to see what else he pulls out of his bag of tricks.’ I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a moment of thinking, ‘Am I really going to record everything all over again?’, but I just kept coming back to, ‘What do these songs really need?’ My goal is to keep growing as an artist, which means trusting the process and doing whatever it takes to make a great record.”
In bringing “Wary + Strange” to life, Kiah revisited form of therapy: the powerfully cathartic records she turned to for solace as a child and teenager.
“The way I listened to music when I was younger was very much based on trying to find some kind of healing,” she said. “The way that someone like Tori Amos took these incredibly personal things and expressed them with piano and vocals was spellbinding to me, and it was my dream to create something that evocative.”
At age 13, Kiah started writing songs on a Fender acoustic guitar from her parents; she later broadened her musical vocabulary by studying in the bluegrass, old-time, country music program at East Tennessee State University. Not long after self-releasing her 2013 debut, “Dig,” she began garnering acclaim from leading outlets like NPR and The New York Times.
With “Wary + Strange,” Kiah aims to offer listeners the same sense of purposeful escape that music has long provided her, all while building an undeniable sense of communion with her audience.
“For anyone who’s struggled with grief or trauma or felt left out and weird and like they didn’t belong, I hope this album lets them know that they’re not alone in that feeling,” said Kiah. “I hope they understand the experiences I’m trying to relay to them, and I hope they come away from these songs knowing that they can heal from whatever it is that they’re going through.”