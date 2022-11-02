CLEARWATER — Queens of Christmas BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are hitting the road again for their holiday tour, which will include two preview shows Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show,” featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, will be presented ahead of the tour’s official opening night in London. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit JinkxandDeLa.com.
Following the massive success of three previous holiday tours, fans can expect another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and spicy Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is "sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter."
For the past four years, Jinkx and DeLa have owned the season with their sold-out holiday tours including “To Jesus, Thanks for Everything” in 2018, “All I Want for Christmas Is Attention” in 2019 and “The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!” in 2021. In 2020, BenDeLaCreme produced her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special” for Hulu/PVOD), a 60-minute variety special made for the screen. The special debuted to critical acclaim and solidified itself as a global queer holiday must-watch for years to come.
“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents, a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, and Gus Lanza.
“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is joyous, hilarious, surrealist, communal, and heartwarming,” BenDeLaCreme said. “Nothing makes me feel more connected to the good in the world than the seas of people we get to celebrate the season with night after night--laughing, cheering, and being in our feelings together. I’m so lucky to get to experience that each year, and I hope you all will experience it with us."
“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will take everything you expect from a drag queen variety show, and spin it on its side,” said Monsoon. “It will test the limits of stupidity, while being unexpectedly deep and reflective. We strive for entertainment while always proving that the holidays are for you to celebrate however you want to."
Monsoon won the first all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, adds,
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are the sole writers of their holiday shows, a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at such a large scale each year.
"I think it is important that the show is created by us, so it's decidedly for us and those like us,” said Monsoon. “So often, queer and drag stories are written by outsiders, and lack an authenticity that queer audiences crave. Creating the show ourselves, from the ground up, ensures that that authenticity is infused in every aspect of the production."