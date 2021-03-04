ST. PETERSBURG — Off Kilter, a new avant-garde theater company, will present “The Velocity of Gary (Not His Real Name),” running March 12-21, at the Mar St. Pete, 2309 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for $25. For more information, visit offkiltertheatre.com.
Derek Baxter, Off Kilter artistic director, curates a story of addiction and revelation with a powerful narrative by playwright James Still that showcases a resonating theme of “anything can happen.” During this 75-minute production, a full range of personality and visual language is explored in this exceptional piece, offering an intimate account of Gary — not his real name, which is never revealed — and his world.
As a young queer hustler in New York City attempting to navigate his own journey armed only with a leather jacket and a pair of leopard print underwear, he’s beginning to feel rejected at every turn he takes. That is, until he finds a man that gifts him the weapon of his greatest assets: humor, pain, and hope.
It’s that same hope that drives Gary towards the life he’s meant to live despite the ups and downs that life tends to create.
Featuring Hippie Griswold and Steven C. Fox, the role of Gary splits into two as one provides the gripping audial narrative while the other displays a visual guide for the troubled soul.
Beginning to find its own footing, Off Kilter aims to put local professional talent on the St. Petersburg stage and cultivate a community that as it takes an experimental approach that is edgy and intentional with each of its projects. Audiences will experience the spark of unique artistry, compelling journeys, and a one-of-a-kind production with an avant-garde flair. In the heart of St. Petersburg, those who are not often seen on the fringe will find a sacred space of artists who all have the common thread of appreciating groundbreaking theater.
This performance contains adult situations, adult language, and possible nudity. Those interested in learning about potential trigger warnings should reach out to the theater for more information.
Baxter, an award-winning director, has worked alongside several entertainment companies such as Disney Entertainment, Feld Entertainment, and Forbidden Broadway.