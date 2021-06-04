LARGO — Zebra will perform Saturday, June 5, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 6, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
To preserve the health and safety of guests and staff, four-top tables will be arranged six feet apart and sold only as a package — four tickets — to promote social distancing. Cost is $160 for a table of four. To purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Guests and staff are asked to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverage, inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center or outdoors on the Parkview Terrace. All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance. For questions about the venue, series, or seating, contact the box office at 727-587-6793.
More than three decades ago, a trio out of Louisiana came out of nowhere and surprised the world.
Back in 1982, Zebra’s self-titled debut album went platinum. It was the fastest selling debut album in Atlantic Records’ history, outselling other Atlantic artists such as Led Zeppelin, Yes and AC/DC. The band released a total of five music videos that aired on MTV, helping to recruit new fans. The band’s combined album sales soared to nearly 2 million worldwide.
Zebra recently was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. The performance at Central Park Performing Arts Center will feature all three original members for a one-night only performance in Largo.
Although stardom seemed to come overnight for Zebra, the band had actually been working hard for a number of years prior to their first taste of success.
Zebra was established in New Orleans in early 1975. The trio, consisting of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, concocted their moniker from a 1926 Vogue magazine cover and soon won over the South and East Coast.
Their 1982 self-titled debut album featured singles such as “Tell Me What You Want” and “Who’s Behind the Door?”
Veteran producer Jack Douglas also helmed the band’s follow-up release, “No Tellin’ Lies.” The songs range from the hard-rocking “Wait Until the Summer’s Gone” to the Beatle-esque ballad, “Lullaby.”
With the release of their third Atlantic album “3.V”, Zebra took their career one step farther: The album was produced by Randy Jackson and Zebra. For the very first time, the group gained complete control of its creative output. A collection of the finest songs they have ever written, “3.V” clearly shows Zebra’s lasting power and originality.
After a hiatus, Zebra emerged from the studio again in 2003 with “ZEBRA IV,” on Mayhem Records. This could possibly be the best effort by Zebra to date with powerful cuts which include “Arabian Nights,” “Why” and “Waiting To Die.”
Zebra’s live performances often last more than two hours and showcase their new material along with all classic Zebra tunes such as “Who’s Behind the Door?”, “Tell Me What You Want,” “Wait Until the Summer’s Gone,” “Bears” “One More Chance” and other all-time favorites including an occasional Led Zeppelin cover.