“Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart, isn’t your typical high school movie. When you watch it, you’ll see why. The film premiered Sept. 13 on Netflix.
First, I would like to talk about the fact that, like the main character in this movie, I am also a tall person. If you don’t get a close enough look at me, it can be hard to tell I’m only 12. Of course, after watching the movie, I realized that the plot was actually a little more complicated than that.
Jodi Kreyman is 6-foot-1½-inches tall, with bigger-than-normal hands and feet. People have made fun of her by calling her names and asking, “How’s the weather up there?” No one’s ever done that to me because I’m actually not too much taller than the other students at my school. I usually just have trouble finding long enough shirts and pants. Still, I can relate to it, and there are other tall girls who can relate to it even more.
In this teen rom-com, Jodi is self-conscious and worried about her height. She has two close friends, Jack Dunkleman and Fareeda, who help her feel better. It’s still hard for her to fit in and find a date.
Dunkleman has had a crush on Jodi for a long time, but Jodi doesn’t want to date a short person. She wants to find a guy who is taller than her. Then foreign exchange student Stig walks in the room. He is from Sweden, a country full of tall people. He seems to be the boyfriend Jodi has been looking for. However, Stig is an exchange student, which means all the girls are going after him. Kimmy, Jodi’s rival since their childhood, especially wants to be his girlfriend. Jodi asks for help from Harper, her older (and shorter) sister. Harper is a pageant queen who is concerned about her looks and feels the need to be perfect. Harper warns Jodi that Stig may expect more than she’s willing to give in a relationship. Jodi has to learn to have more confidence in herself, and to love herself the way she is.
This movie makes a good political statement. When Dunk learns that Stig is going to live with his family, he gets upset. His mom says that they should show him what America is all about. Dunk says, “Well, what better way to show him what America is all about than to just kick him out?” He mostly says this out of jealousy, but his narrow-minded sentiment can sadly be seen reflected in today’s headlines.
This film also has a diverse cast. Other than the tall girl herself, the other characters have distinctive qualities as well. Fareeda is African American, Dunk is short and Stig is Swedish.
Speaking of the cast, there are some familiar faces. Harper is played by Sabrina Carpenter, who is best known as Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series “Girl Meets World.” Griffin Gluck stars as Jack Dunkleman, and also starred in “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.” Paris Berelc is Liz, Kimmy’s friend who is actually a nice person. You may know her as Molly from the Disney Channel original movie “Invisible Sister.” Steve Zahn is Richie Kreyman, Jodi and Harper’s dad. He is also in “Chicken Little,” “The Good Dinosaur,” and the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” movies.
Ava Michelle stars as Jodi Kreyman. According to a short biography on IMDB, she is a dancer, vocalist, model and actress who appeared on several seasons of “Dance Moms.” This is her first lead role in a film.
The movie has a lot of good things about it: good casting, positive themes and a strong plot. There are some things that the movie could improve on. For example, they never resolve Harper’s issues with competitiveness and wanting to make her parents proud. Her parents are tougher on her than they are on Jodi, and they want her to look her best at the pageant. On the other hand, Harper does admit to her sister that she is more important to her than any crown.
Overall, the movie was excellent. It is an enjoyable movie for people who are in middle school through high school. Tall girls everywhere will also enjoy this movie and relate to it. It encourages us to be confident and stand tall.
B.C. Zumpe is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.