ST. PETERSBURG — Lady A will perform Thursday, June 29, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $54. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The trios’ 11 No. 1 hits, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, 5 billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove that point.
Known for their platinum hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a country group, they have earned CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination.
Lady A is inviting fans to join their “Request Line Tour.” Each night fans will experience the hit-packed set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same.
The tour will feature support from longtime friend and collaborator, Dave Barnes.
For more information visit www.ladyamusic.com.