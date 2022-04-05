TARPON SPRINGS — With the arrival of spring, a brand-new weekend-long event will bring a craft vendors and artisans to a beautiful waterfront thoroughfare. American Craft Endeavors will present the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
The festival will line the docks of the historic Greek town in beautiful Southwest Florida, filled with thousands of unique creations from local and visiting fine artists and crafters. One-of-a-kind restaurants, bakeries, boutiques and shops will ensure a full day of discovery and creativity for visitors of all ages during this free, two-day event.
More than 70 exhibitors will be on hand presenting their distinctive wares.
The outdoor art and craft festival offers a chance for residents to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. Pets on leashes are welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, hand-made soaps, delicious edibles and more. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
A juried outdoor fine craft showcase, the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival will present a variety of original crafts, al handmade in America. Participating artists and crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants. All artisans remain on site for the duration of the festival.
Attendees are likely to discover a vast array of artistic media, including paintings, sculpture, photography, folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax & glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, and stained glass.
Among the craft artisans scheduled to participate is Amy Johns of Palm Harbor. Johns uses fired metal clay, traditional sheet metal and fine silver to create cloisonné, champlevé and other enamels that are then incorporated with gemstones and metalsmithing techniques for each beautiful piece of jewelry.
Cheri Gardner of Dunedin specializes in functional and stylish bicycle accessories, including a basket liner that converts to a tote bag. Every piece comes in more than a dozen colorful patterns and combos.
West Coast photographer Craig Sheffield captures the beauty of coastal life.
“I've always loved nature and going on adventures,” Sheffield says on his website. “What really ignited my passion for photography was whale sharks. Two years in a row while fishing offshore I came across whale sharks. It was truly majestic. From then on, I wanted to capture their beauty and share it. Today I'm capturing beauty as I see it.”
Kim Williams specializes in setting antique and exotic coins with faux and genuine precious stones to create a wealth of wearable art.
“After selling my bath and body company, I needed a new hobby to keep myself off the streets,” Williams explains on her Etsy page. “I started to make jewelry to sell at my sister's store and then I had an epiphany.”
Williams found herself with more than 1,000 coins from her global travels. “I have a collected a nice bunch of coins,” she says. “So why not make them into something cool that others can enjoy as well?”
Her husband provided a name for her new endeavor: When in Roam Jewelry.
“So now I spend my days drilling holes into coins and making fabulous looking jewelry for others to enjoy,” she says.
Vermont woodworker Timothy Gillespie uses both natural and dyed woods to hand-shape beautiful sculptures of marine life.
“I am a self-taught, Vermont wood carver and mixed media artist who enjoys creating unique wildlife art,” Gillespie says on his Etsy page. “Everything I make is handcrafted by me in my workshop. I like to mix things up to keep things interesting and make my shop a place for eclectic finds. From wood carvings to interlocking wood puzzles to stained glass to steampunk creations, I enjoy using a wide variety of media in portraying wildlife.”
Lakeland’s Wai Ching Schroeder is an up-and-coming contemporary artist, bringing brightly colored oils to the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival.
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most recognized high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations, including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festival and the St. Pete Beach Corey Avenue Craft Festival, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.