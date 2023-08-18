TAMPA — An opening reception for “Bruce Marsh — A Six-Decade Survey” is set for Friday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m., in the Carolyn M. Wilson Gallery, 3801 USF Holly Drive.
The artist will be on hand.
The exhibition is curated by Mark Ormond, an independent curator, author, lecturer and consultant. It’s been organized by the School of Art and Art History as part of the College of the Arts at the University of South Florida.
Bruce Marsh has been painting for six decades. He was invited to teach at USF in 1969 and retired as Professor Emeritus in 2003 after 37 years of dedicated service to the students and USF. This exhibition will feature over four dozen oil paintings and watercolors that will trace his career from 1963 when he was in California, where he grew up and attended UC Santa Barbara, to the present where he paints almost daily in his studio in Ruskin on the Little Manatee River.
Marsh’s paintings are intellectual and visceral, and the exhibition will demonstrate that Marsh is a painter’s painter. He’s committed to the process of painting as well as to all that goes on before putting the paint to canvas — the thinking and planning, the strategy, the invention and the intuitive response to an idea or subject.
The exhibition will trace themes and threads of ideas and concepts that have been an interest and focus for Marsh for six decades. While he was teaching Marsh remained a student himself constantly striving to learn more and experiment. He says studying Josef Albers’ work in the 1960s was his key to understanding color. Over his career he became a master of color. The exhibition will manifest his experiments and developments in many areas of perception.
Paintings in the exhibition will demonstrate his interest in many themes including the landscape and particularly the land around Ruskin that has changed dramatically in the last twenty years. He made annual trips to Utah between 2005 and 2010. The rock formations and light inspired him to make paintings that encourage us to question our ideas about perception. A cabin in the woods pushed him in other directions and experiments.
As an avid reader and observer of art, culture, and history among many other subjects, he thoughtfully considers how these inform his painting. He actively contemplates the history of art and the historical context of what interests him, reflecting on how his paintings will add to the continuum and advancement of ideas about painting. As a painter he is constantly re-thinking his process. Each new painting represents a complex matrix of planning and invention.
The exhibition will run from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 813-974-2360 or visit art.usf.edu.