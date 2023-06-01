ST. PETERSBURG — The Donald Harrison Quartet will perform Thursday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium Theater, 235 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seating is $45 in advance and $50 the day of the show. General admission seating is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit mypalladium.org.
Emerging from the talent-laden New Orleans jazz scene in the 1980s along with Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Harry Connick Jr., and Terrence Blanchard, Donald Harrison has established himself as the preeminent alto saxophonist of the post-bop generation.
After recording and performance stints with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Ellis Marsalis, Roy Haynes, Jack McDuff, Larry Coryell, Eddie Palmeieri, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Lenny White, and Tony Williams, Harrison broke out with several trend-setting albums in the late 1980s that included fellow Jazz Messenger Terrence Blanchard.
By the mid 1980s, he created nouveau swing, a distinctive sound that blended the swing beat of modern jazz with hip-hop, funk, and soul music. In the ’90s, Harrison recorded hits in the smooth jazz genre.
He began exploring music through the lens of quantum physics in 2000, seeking “to move music from a two-dimensional state into a four-dimensional state.”
Harrison has been a mentor to artists as diverse as Jonathon Batiste, Christian Scott, Trombone Shorty and Esperanza Spaulding.