The Gallery at Creative Pinellas kicks off its 2023 season with Yolanda Sánchez’s “Out of Eden” from Jan. 19-April 16.
The Miami-based Cuban-American artist and Fulbright scholar hopes her nature-inspired art transports the visitor on a creative meditation of natural beauty.
Says Sánchez: “I do think of Eden as an idyllic physical space, but I think of it more as a state of mind, a kind of awareness of delight and beauty, or contentment accompanied by a feeling of pleasure. I hope to encourage joy and wonder, while inspiring a bit of fantasy, play and optimism. I hope you will you see that the world is really quite beautiful.”
The artist creates her textiles using traditional Korean Bojagi wrapping technique while her fabric choice and vibrant color are anything but traditional.
Sanchez finds nature to be both soothing and rejuvenating. “I spend a good deal of time in the botanical gardens and other natural preserves I have in my area. I also live by the water and absorb its energy every day. For me, nature is not only an inspiration for my work, but it also serves as a spiritual resource and source of renewal.”
Barbara St. Clair, chief executive at Creative Pinellas, said Sanchez’s work was chosen “because it is full of lush, vibrant colors that reflect the landscape surrounding the Gallery at Creative Pinellas and all of Pinewood Park.
“We are always pursuing opportunities to bring both tourists and residents of the Arts Coast fresh and inspiring artwork,” St. Clair said.
Art was not Sánchez’s first career path. Currently a full-time working artist who exhibits nationally and internationally, she was born in Havana, Cuba and immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. She earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Florida State University and practiced and taught psychology at the graduate level for more than 30 years.
But the allure of nature and art inspired her to switch paths and in her mid-thirties, Sánchez returned to school for a BFA, then MFA from Yale University in painting. On her Fulbright fellowship, she painted in Spain for one year and recently returned to Europe as a visiting scholar and visiting artist at the American Academy in Rome, Italy.
Sánchez has taught at Florida International University, the University of Miami, Nova University and Yale University. She has received numerous awards including, most recently, a Miami Individual Artists Stipend Award through Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts.
What’s next for the talented artist? “In 2023, I will be showing at The Deering Estate in Miami, Florida, a historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a natural habitat with a show entitled ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ titled after Anthony Doerr’s book.”