ST. PETERSBURG — Underoath will perform Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Underoath has been a seminal voice in progressive, heavy rock for almost two decades. This far into their storied career, the band has unsurprisingly faced their fair share of adversity. But through the trials and tribulations, a commitment to their craft and a sense of accountability rooted in mutual respect for each other has ensured that each new chapter for Underoath continues to shape their legacy in a positive fashion.
In 2020, as a global pandemic shook the foundation of the music industry, Underoath once again blazed a new path forward with their critically acclaimed “Observatory” livestream. It carried the weight of a sold-out arena show consumable in fan’s living rooms. What made it even more impactful was the fact that the entire initiative was dreamed up and brought to fruition largely by the band’s internal team.
The band remains deeply committed to living up to the high expectations that fans have come to expect for anything associated with the project. On its 2018 Fearless Records debut, “Erase Me,” fans saw a new side of Underoath. Having already established themselves both as melodic songwriters and as ambitious power merchants, the evolution detailed on “Erase Me” found Underoath using meticulously crafted sonic dialects that painted a vivid picture of how the band had grown artistically in the long layoff since their previous record.
The band released their latest album “Voyeurist” in January on Fearless Records. The record marks the first time Underoath have taken the recording process into their own hands, with the help of engineer JJ Revel.
“The album concept came out of the larger idea that everything is a manipulation … from the news to social media to how you present yourself, even to the people closest to you,” said guitarist Tim McTague. “Everything is part truth and part fiction. We wanted to strip Underoath back down to exclusively truth and cut out all distractions.”
Supporting Underoath will be Spiritbox, Bad Omens, and Stray From The Path.