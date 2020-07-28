CLEARWATER — Concert events may be few and far between for the rest of 2020, but area venues are already starting to line up shows for 2021. The Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
This will be the band’s first indoor concert in the Tampa Bay area since their 2011 performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets, starting at $53.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Tedeschi Trucks Band carries a distinguished reputation as one of the premier live bands performing today-and they show no signs of slowing down as they head into their 11th year together. Led by Derek Trucks’ stinging fretwork and Susan Tedeschi’s naturally stunning, emotive vocals and guitar talents, the 12-member strong collective continues to expand musical boundaries in ways that only a rare caliber of musician can achieve.
When Derek and Susan decided to suspend their successful solo careers and join forces back in 2010, they were determined to do something different. With an original cast of eight band members, they loaded up two tour buses and hit the road. The nation’s economy was heading into recession. The popular music landscape was filled with technological theatrics and auto-tuned singers. And here were TTB with a sound that defied conventional genre boundaries or traditional labels; a gypsy caravan on the rock-and-roll highway. To call it ambitious was an understatement.
In pursuit of their ideal sound driven by world class musicianship, Derek and Susan put together a musical collaborative like no other, flying in the face of any practical or economic considerations. There have been evolutionary changes to the band along the way, but the current lineup includes the freight-train force of veteran drummers J.J. Johnson and Tyler Greenwell, long-time Derek Trucks Band member Mike Mattison, with his dynamic vocal and songwriting skills, Brandon Boone (bass guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards), the three-piece horn section of Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet), and Elizabeth Lea (trombone), and Mark Rivers and Alecia Chakour on vocal duties with Mattison. In February 2019, original band member and brilliant multi-instrumentalist Kofi Burbridge passed away, leaving an indelible mark on TTB’s spirit and sound.
The band will be touring in 2021 behind their fourth studio album, “Signs,” and companion EP “High & Mighty.” Commanding performances and exceptional musical chemistry — hallmarks of the can’t-miss-concert experience fans have come to anticipate live — are evident throughout. From uplifting soulful anthems, to bittersweet ballads and driving rock and roll, the Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps tradition while also extending the edges of American music with a genre defying collection that is all their own.