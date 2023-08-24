SEMINOLE — Billy Joel tribute band Streetlife Serenader will perform at the next First Friday Seminole event, set for Friday, Sept. 1, 6 to 9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill in Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, the talented group of musicians is well-known for their expert renditions of Billy Joel classics, from "Piano Man" to "Uptown Girl" and everything in between. Whether you're a die-hard Billy Joel fan or just looking for something fun to do on a first Friday, this concert promises to be a night to remember.
Coolers are not allowed, but food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Attendees may bring lawn chairs.
Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative, as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
For more information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.