‘The Unbinding’ mixes horror, myth in an enticing walk on the weird side
The ghost of Jack Kerouac must be awfully lonely drifting through the uninhabited aisles of Haslam’s Book Store in St. Petersburg. Dating back to 1933, that Pinellas institution closed in the interest of public safety on March 22, 2020, 11 days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The store still occupies its valuable plot of real estate at 2025 Central Avenue in St. Pete, with its inventory presumably intact, existing in a state of melancholic limbo. There is no clear indication from owners as to whether or not book lovers, writers, and incurable bibliophiles will ever be welcome to browse those shelves again, searching for literary treasures and walking in the footsteps of Kerouac, who reportedly frequented the store in the last two years of his life.
According to some, Kerouac continued to make sporadic spectral visits, fastidiously repositioning his titles on the shelf.
Watching Planet Weird’s beguiling new paranormal documentary “The Unbinding,” I was reminded of the origins of my own fascination with all things weird and wondrous. By age 10, I had assembled an extensive collection of books on the supernatural — mostly discovered in the metaphysical and occult section of Haslam’s Book Store. I read titles by writer and broadcaster Frank Edwards such as “Stranger Than Science,” “Strange World,” and “Strangest of All,” as well as “Gallery of Ghosts” by James Reynolds, “Mysteries from Forgotten Worlds” by Charles Berlitz, and John Godwin’s “This Baffling World” series. The eerie and perplexing accounts presented in those pages hinted at mysteries beyond our understanding, and potentially unknowable aspects of the universe.
“The Unbinding” evokes that same sense of mystery and astonishment. Directed by Karl Pfeiffer, the spellbinding film revolves around occult researchers Dana and Greg Newkirk and their involvement with a strange statue that was discovered by two hikers inside a cave in New York’s Catskill Mountains.
The Newkirks created and curate the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal & Occult, a “mobile museum of the unexplained.” Serious researchers of the supernatural, the Newkirks receive as many as a dozen donated objects a week: things such as dolls, porcelain clowns, bigfoot casts, paintings, and other artifacts believed by the contributor to be haunted or cursed.
At the beginning of the documentary, Greg explains that in most cases, the things people send to the museum don’t exhibit any unusual activity for them.
“That’s not to say that I don’t believe someone when they say they think something’s haunted,” he adds. “I think that our interaction with these things is a big part of why they’re haunted. So, when we sever that connection between the person who has the claim, they just don’t do the same thing.”
But there are exceptions.
In 2016, the Newkirks took possession of an artifact they named “the Catskills Crone,” a hand-carved statue with rusty nails driven into its eyes and a noose wrapped around its neck. Prior to receiving it, Greg had corresponded with one of the hikers who removed the effigy from the cave — an impulsive and ill-considered act — and learned that they had experienced terrifying activity. Both hikers believed the statue was to blame.
Although it’s important for Greg and Dana to not present themselves as the “people who will solve your problem for you,” Greg offered advice and told the anonymous hiker via email that if he was truly too frightened, the Newkirks would be willing to “handle, store, and study the object safely.” About a week later, a box containing the Crone arrived.
Greg and Dana treated the statue no differently than any other “haunted” object: They took a series of photos, made some notes to document the addition to their collection, and casually set it aside, aware of the fact that it was unlikely to manifest any paranormal activity.
Before the end of the first day, the Newkirks discovered a plastic figurine of Christ on the floor of their office. It had been torn from a crucifix on the wall, leaving one arm behind, still nailed to the cross. Two other nails were missing and never found.
In addition to the desecration of the cross, the Crone seemed to be at the center of other peculiar occurrences in the coming months. It seemed to move independently on camera. It manifested wet footprints on their furniture. It lured Greg onto the floor and then tried to smash his noggin with a flat-screen TV.
“The Unbinding” follows the Newkirks as they try to unravel the mystery of the Crone. The film paints an unnerving portrait of an ominous artifact, employing eerie reenactments of specific events to set the tone. Archival footage also documents an attempt to make a 3-D scan of the effigy while Dana utilizes the Estes method to communicate with any entities attached to the object. As a documentary, “The Unbinding” is an invigorating cerebral foray into the Newkirks’ captivating playground of high strangeness. Evoking elements of folk horror and shadowy esoterica, Pfeiffer weaves a magical narrative that is simultaneously mystifying and enlightening. For those who enjoy being immersed the world of the weird, the film delivers the perfect mix of trepidation and improbability followed by epiphany and insight.
“The Unbinding” serves as evidence of story as ritual.
Because it falls under the umbrella of paranormal investigation, there may be an urge to compare “The Unbinding” with other films and popular series that fit into that category. Professional paranormal presenters run the gamut from informative to entertaining. Some are serious, some are showy, and some, sadly, are charlatans. The Newkirks demonstrate genuine enthusiasm as investigators, as collectors of supernaturally-significant artifacts, and as storytellers. That combination gives them an edge and allows them to produce engaging, thought-provoking content.
Just as they did through the two seasons of their digital documentary series “Hellier,” both Greg and Dana approach paranormal phenomena with an open mind free from judgment and preconceived biases. Their knowledge of the field and their familiarity with occult history and lore is evident, yet as they investigate they are conscious of how their expectations might unintentionally lead them to the wrong conclusion. The Newkirks are unique in how they search for truth, veering from the well-worn paths of modern paranormal reality TV programming, acknowledging life’s extraordinary synchronicities, and embracing their natural inquisitiveness regarding the unknown.
This film will appeal to horror fans and armchair parapsychologists, as well as anyone who enjoys a ripping yarn shared with passion, sincerity, and meticulous attention to detail.
“The Unbinding” releases for purchase and rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and YouTube on Sept. 8. For information on the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal & Occult, visit paramuseum.com.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers, a Tomatometer-Approved Critic, and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. Follow Lee at www.patreon.com/Haunter_of_the_Bijou.