CLEARWATER — New wave icon and synth-pop pioneer Howard Jones will perform Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.howardjones.com. Midge Ure will open the show.
Jones is on the road in support of his upcoming album “Dialogue,” due for release in September.
"I am beyond excited to be touring the U.S. this summer with my great friend Midge Ure,” Jones said in a press release. “As we take safe steps to put the pandemic behind us, the tour will be a celebration of being together, enjoying the power of live music again. Expect plenty of hit songs as well as cuts from my new album ‘Dialogue.’”
"What a joy to be touring North America with my friend Howard Jones again,” Ure added. “With the emphasis on technology, quality and performance I am looking forward to dusting off the synthesizers, cranking up the guitar and playing with the brilliant musicians who will be sharing the stage with me. We first collaborated live together back in 1989 on Howard’s ‘Cross the Line Tour’ which holds nothing but great memories for me, so I am hoping to not only rekindle those but add new ones to the memory bank."
Jones first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers. His first two albums “Human’s Lib” and “Dream Into Action” were worldwide hits. “Human’s Lib” reached No. 1 in 1984 in the UK and featured the hits “New Song” and “What Is Love?”
In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, “Dream Into Action,” which quickly became a Top 10 platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life In One Day,” “No One Is to Blame” and “Like to Get to Know You Well.”
Jones has sold over 8 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones recently performed on NBC’s top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, “Today” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Breaking Bad,” “Watchmen,” “The Carrie Diaries,” “Superstore” and “Bumblebee.”
Ure has an impressive catalog fronting the groundbreaking electrorock band Ultravox as well as being a member of such notable bands as Visage and Thin Lizzy. Ure helped form Band Aid where he produced and co-wrote the smash charity single “Do They Know It's Christmas,” still one of the biggest singles in UK music history. Ure was also one of the principal creators of Live Aid and Live 8 along with Bob Geldof.
Ure has spent most of his career touring the globe playing solo and with Ultravox, which reformed in 2009. Ure served the notable role of MD for the Princes Trust at the Royal Albert Hall with a cast of the usual suspects including Queen, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Mark King. Ure has received Ivor Novello, Grammy, BASCAP awards along with a flotilla of gold and platinum records. Ure is now working on three albums including a follow-up to “Fragile,” an “Orchestrated Pt. 2,” and a totally instrumental album.