TARPON SPRINGS — Blue Jupiter will perform Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
General admission tickets are $30. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The Broadway Records recording artists are among a select group of vocalists at the cutting edge of a cappella. Blue Jupiter is known for soaring pop and Broadway leads, tight harmonies, unbelievable beatboxing and — most importantly — nothing else. That means no instruments, no DJ, and no tracks.
The New York-based quartet is just four mouths and four mics: real voices and non-stop energy.
Blue Jupiter’s biggest exposure came from the Lifetime TV show “Pitch Slapped," seen by millions in the United States, the UK, Israel, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Portugal and throughout Latin America. But Blue Jupiter's fan base was earned way before their reality TV stardom, from over 15 years of nonstop touring.
Blue Jupiter makes “twisted” a cappella versions of Broadway and pop songs. That a cappella twist has landed the group on “Oprah” and as the voice of the Oreo Cookie commercials produced by Randy Jackson. They've headlined resorts in Atlantic City, China and the Catskills, and on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships. They've shared the stage with acts from Pentatonix to Livingston Taylor and Third Eye Blind. They’ve sung for tens of thousands of kids, from elementary age to college, and for corporate giants.
With performances in 48 U.S. states and hundreds of shows in China and Japan, Canada and across the Caribbean, Blue Jupiter can truly be called road warriors.
The group was formed in 2001. What began as pizza money for hungry students at Berklee College of Music in Boston quickly became a full-time professional career. Gigs started pouring in from high schools, colleges and universities across the country. Originally an all-male ensemble, Blue Jupiter's early albums — such as “Ear Candy,” “Scattered Flurries” and “Live from NYC” — all received rave reviews. Those recordings caught the ear of Diana Preisler, a Broadway performer in New York City.
The match was meant to be.
She polished their look and encouraged the group to enter national competitions. Barely a month later, Blue Jupiter had won the Oreo Cookie Jingle Competition, worked with famed record producer Jackson and started experiencing a very full calendar of events.