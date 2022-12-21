TAMPA — Benny Benassi will perform Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
Hailing from provincial Italy, DJ and producer Benny Benassi’s has been in the music business for more than 15 years. He known as a humble, authentic, and charming character who has grown from club DJ to festival king to multi-million selling record producer taking success in stride. Trademarking his unique infusion of house and electro with his global smash "Satisfaction" Benassi has continued to create music which is a clear evolution of this signature sound without deviating too far from his musical roots.
"Satisfaction" and its game-changing music video became his launch pad into stardom. Created with his cousin and producer, Alle Benassi, and inspired by the car horns outside an open street facing window, this single catapulted into the charts with a No. 1 in France, and No. 2 in the UK and Germany. It was followed by his debut album “Hypnotica,” which reached Top 20 across nearly all parts of Europe within the first month of release.
The next few years for Benassi were a culmination of successes, whether it be the major festivals he went on the play — such as Coachella, EDC, Ultra Music Festival, and Tomorrowland — or his next artist album, “Rock N Rave” in 2008. The same year he won a Grammy Award for his groundbreaking remix of Public Enemy’s "Bring the Noise."
In 2011, Benassi teamed up with a star-studded album cast for his album “Electroman” which featured T-Pain, Kelis, Jean-Baptsiste and Apl.de.ap among others — and most famously Gary Go with his chart-topping single "Cinema." The Skrillex remix of "Cinema" went gold in the United States and platinum in Australia and Canada. It also won Benassi another Grammy whilst holding firm in the iTunes top 10 dance chart for over six months.
Benassi next combined talents with Chris Brown to create one of the biggest cross-over dance records of its time with "Beautiful People." The following years have been a measure of world tours and releases, most notably his record "Dance the Pain Away" with John Legend, which premiered live on stage at Coachella.
In 2016, Benassi released his first album in five years: “Danceaholic,” an unexpected cocktail of already released tracks, two unreleased reworks of older singles and brand-new songs, led by the hit summer anthem "Paradise," once again with Chris Brown. "Paradise" stayed in the Top 50 UK charts for 10 weeks and boasts more than 65 million video views and close to 47 million Spotify streams.
In recent years, Benassi’s main releases include "Everybody Needs a Kiss," featuring Sofi Tukker, "Lonely Nights" featuring Lil Yachty; interspersed with two house-oriented tracks, "Inside" with Chris Nasty, and "Everybody Hates Monday Mornings."
Beyond his own productions he brought his sound to a wider musical audience with a flurry of high-profile remixes with the likes of Bob Marley & the Wailers, Giorgio Moroder, Madonna, Sean Paul and the Rolling Stones. Benassi also hosts a weekly radio show on iHeart Radio.