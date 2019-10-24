Volunteers sought for Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations
TREASURE ISLAND — Volunteers are needed for the 11th annual Sanding Ovations Master’s Cup Sand Sculpting Competition and Music Festival.
The event will take place Nov. 20-24 on the beach behind Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Volunteers are needed for various shifts to assist with T-shirt sales, information booth, photo ops and VIP tent. Volunteers will receive an event T-shirt and non-alcoholic beverages for the service.
Interested volunteers can register on Sign-up Genius at /www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e4eaea82eabfa7-sanding1.
Francis Wilson Playhouse to continue 90th season with ‘South Pacific’
CLEARWATER — “South Pacific,” the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, will be presented Oct. 31 through Nov. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. All performances are reserved seating. Email boxoffice@franciswilsonplayhouse.org or call 727-446-1360. Visit franciswilsonplayhouse.org for information.
The musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for its strong story and wonderful score. Based on the book by James Michener, it is set in the South Seas and follows the stories of two star-crossed couples, both torn by the challenges of war and prejudice. With a score featuring “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Younger Than Springtime,” “A Wonderful Guy” and many more, “South Pacific” is an epic story of love, loss and redemption, played against the backdrop of World War II.
For 90 years, Francis Wilson Playhouse has been an area venue for Broadway-style productions, featuring some of the best talent in the Tampa Bay area.
Tampa City Ballet to perform ‘If I Cry’
Audiences will once again be able to witness “If I Cry,” Tampa City Ballet’s performance reflecting on the life of legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
“If I Cry” will take the center stage a total of three performances:
- Ybor Mainstage Theatre at Hillsborough Community College on Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m.
- Palladium Theatre in St. Petersburg on Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
“Her diaries revealed a torturous life of pain, loss, and adversity interwoven with her determined will to create works of art while saturating her surroundings with an air of spontaneity, joy, and laughter,” said Paula Nunez, Tampa City Ballet’s artistic director. “Tampa City Ballet hopes to transport the audience through a surrealistic dance journey to the poignant and passionate emotional landscape of Frida’s remarkable life.”
Ticket prices for “If I Cry” start at $25. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y2wpnqh8. For more information, visit www.tampacityballet.org or email info@tampacityballet.org.
Launched in 2018, Tampa City Ballet is a professional, collaborative, creation-based contemporary dance company with a unique, fresh, and innovative repertoire. For information, visit www.tampacityballet.org.
Crystal Beach Craft Fair set
CRYSTAL BEACH — The annual Crystal Beach Craft Fair will be presented Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec.1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the community hall, 517 Crystal Beach Ave., Crystal Beach.
The fair will feature all handmade items, such as jewelry, fused glass, doll clothes, holiday items and rock painting. Crystal Beach merchandise also will be for sale. Food will be provided by Project Linus charity. Free parking will be available.
Guild to host reception for ‘Tarpon Art Sisterhood’ exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for “Tarpon Art Sisterhood” will take place Friday, Nov. 8, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibition features Peggy McCardle, Mary Beth McDonell, and Hannah Matarazzi. All are members of the Tarpon Art Sisterhood. They work primarily in oils, acrylics and pastels.
McCardle works in oils, often portraying landscapes, water birds, etc. She is also a serious photographer and combines these passions in her work. Being an extensive traveler, McCardle has vast resources for her paintings and sketches.
McDonell, a retired nurse, has won multiple awards for oils and also works in pastel, pen and ink, and watercolor. She paints portraits also from photos and from life.
Matarazzi has been creating all her life. Painting mostly in oils and pastels, her subject matter often is people in the everyday acts of life.
The exhibition will continue through November. For information, call 727-744-3323.
Library to present Poetry by the Pier event
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Public Library will host a Favorite Poem Project event Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets for a literary evening under the stars. Those who participate are asked to pick a favorite, non-original poem to share with the community.
The event will be emceed by Steve Kistulentz, Safety Harbor poet laureate. Admission is free. Interested readers may sign up online at events.safetyharborlibrary.org/events/poetry-pier.
The Favorite Poem Project was founded in 1997 by Robert Pinsky, the 39th Poet Laureate of the United States to emphasize Americans do read poetry and have discovered poetry’s profound, personal meaning.
Call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, for more information or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Syd Entel Galleries to present acclaimed wine artist Thomas Arvid
SAFETY HARBOR — A meet-the-artist reception will take place Friday, Nov. 1, 6 to 8 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The gallery will welcome acclaimed wine artist Thomas Arvid. The show, which runs Nov. 1-16, will include never-before-seen originals along with the latest editions and some rare, retired editions.
Through his realistic compositions of wine, Arvid has redefined the modern still life, setting an unmatched precedent in the art world. Uniting a remarkable eye for photo-realism with a genuine talent for abstract composition, the self-taught Arvid offers an innovative commentary about a familiar subject, one he finds inexhaustible.
Arvid’s natural charisma and infectious enthusiasm for wine and art impress critics and collectors alike. Ultimately, Arvid’s dedication to growth as an artist and a cultural voice stems from his desire to communicate his joy to others.
“My art is about so much more than wine,” Arvid said in a press release. “The paintings, like wine, are about celebration, sharing a moment and an experience with another person. My pieces are successful when I evoke an emotion, memory, or thought that the viewer wouldn't have experienced otherwise. Wine and art are vehicles to communicate the pleasure of human experience”
Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach to headline Coral Head MusicFest
PINELLAS PARK — The American Legion will host Coral Head MusicFest Saturday, Nov. 2, noon to 11 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. This charity concert to benefit veterans will feature performances by Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach, Slaughter, Mitch Perry Group, and Hairdaze & Jen. Additionally, food, merchandise, and beer/wine vendors will be on hand to enhance the experience. Tickets are $34 in advance and $39 at the gate. Proceeds will benefit Project: VetRelief and Bay Pines Veterans Recreational Center.
For event information, visit www.coralheadmusicfest.com.
Suncoast Singers to perform Veterans Day concert
TARPON SPRINGS — Members of the Suncoast Singers of Florida will kick off the 40th season Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at East Lake High School, 1300 Silver Eagle Drive, Tarpon Springs.
The Suncoast Singers will perform “United We Stand,” a patriotic concert, in recognition of Veterans Day.
According to Rob Knabel, Suncoast Singers choral director, last year’s Veterans Day program was so popular that every seat in the East Lake High auditorium was filled. More than 180 singers filled the stage. He expects a similar turnout this year.
“It’s our fourth annual Veterans Day concert,” Knabel said. “Our members are excited about this opportunity to honor those who have served. For one night, we put aside everything and just feel good about our country.”
The concert will feature a repertoire of classic patriotic and Americana music. In addition to the Suncoast Singers, East Lake High School chorus, Carwise Middle School chorus, and Cypress Woods Elementary School chorus will sing. Veterans from all branches of service will also be honored.
Tickets are $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available from ELHS Chorus members or on the Suncoast Singers website at www.SuncoastSingersFL.com.
Tampa Bay Symphony announces fall concert dates
The Tampa Bay Symphony will perform a series of fall concerts featuring Ellen dePasquale, soloist in the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber.
The concerts will be presented Sunday, Nov. 17, 2:30 p.m., at the Straz Center, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa; Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg; and Sunday, Nov. 24, 3:30 p.m., at St. Pete College Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
Under the baton of Mark Sforzini, the Tampa Bay Symphony also will perform Burst, by Kyle Wernke, a finalist in the third annual Call for Scores composition contest sponsored by the Tampa Bay Symphony; as well as Brahms Symphony No. 2.
Tickets are $20 for adults at the door and free for children and students.
For information, call 727-827-8087 or visit www.TampaBaySymphony.com.