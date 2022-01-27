A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Cyrano’
- Genre: Musical romantic drama
- Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn.
- Director: Joe Wright
- Rated: PG-13
Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in “Cyrano,” re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle.
A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).
The film will be released in select theaters Jan. 28 through United Artists.
‘The Fallout’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, John Ortiz, Niles Fitch, and Will Ropp
- Director: Megan Park
- Rated: R
Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world.
Moving away from her comfortable family routine, she starts taking chances with a series of quicksilver decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia (Maddie Ziegler), they grow closer, and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences, leading her further away from that day and closer to living her life in the now. “The Fallout” is a compelling exploration of the inexplicable resiliency of life and the hope that emerges out of loss.
The film is set to be released Jan. 27 on HBO Max by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’
- Genre: Computer-animated adventure comedy
- Cast: Simon Pegg, Justina Machado, Aaron Harris, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Vincent Tong
- Director: John C. Donkin
- Rated: PG
“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favorite prehistoric mammals.
Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.
The film is set to release on Jan. 28 on Disney+.
‘Home Team’
- Genre: Sports comedy
- Cast: Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, and Tait Blum
- Director: Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane
- Rated: PG
When NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended two years after a Super Bowl win, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 28 by Netflix.
‘Clean’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco
- Director: Paul Solet
- Not rated
Tormented by a past life, garbage man Clean (Adrien Brody) attempts a life of quiet redemption. But when his good intentions mark him a target of a local crime boss, Clean is forced to reconcile with the violence of his past in this bloody thrill ride.
The film will be in theaters and on demand Jan. 28 from IFC Films.
‘The Requin’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Alicia Silverstone, and James Tupper
- Director: Le-Van Kiet
- Rated: R
A couple on a romantic getaway find themselves stranded at sea when a tropical storm sweeps away their villa, leaving the husband maimed and dying. In order to survive, the wife is forced to fight the elements alone, while great white sharks circle below.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 28 through Saban.
‘Sundown’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan and Samuel Bottomley
- Director: Michel Franco
- Rated: R
Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
The film will be released Jan. 28 through Bleecker Street.