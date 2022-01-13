CLEARWATER — The multi-platinum Marshall Tucker Band will be celebrating 50 years with a historic anniversary tour featuring special guests Firefall and Bertie Higgins. The tour will include a stop in Pinellas Friday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit marshalltucker.com.
"Five decades of The Marshall Tucker Band ... sometimes it’s still hard to understand,” said MTB lead singer Doug Gray in a press release promoting the tour. "We are just regular people. The fans have given us so many special moments over these 50 years. I’m so proud of our band."
In 1972, original members Toy Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Doug Gray, Jerry Eubanks, George McCorkle and Paul Riddle came together in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to form a southern rock band. They knew they had the magic for something that could reach people well beyond the South Carolina state line. They had the sound, the look, and the camaraderie. Problem was, they didn’t have a name. One day while rehearsing in a local warehouse, they came across a key ring with the inscription, “Marshall Tucker.” It belonged to a blind piano tuner who resided in Spartanburg. It was this fated discovery that inspired the band's moniker, and in that moment, The Marshall Tucker Band was born.
"Our special songs, guided by the lyrics of Toy Caldwell, have given us a deep emotional connection with our fans and friends,” added Gray. "We love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road in 2022.”
It’s been about 50 years since The Marshall Tucker Band was founded. Thanks to hits like “Can't You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “24 Hours at a Time,” the Southern Rock group has sold millions of albums worldwide. MTB songs have been featured in major motion picture films and television shows including “Breaking Bad,” “Blow,” “The Box,” “Swing Vote,” “Half Nelson,” “My Name Is Earl,” “Cold Case Files” and “Good Guys.” Country Music Television named the MTB's “Can't You See” the No. 4 Greatest Southern Rock Song. The MTB's debut album, “The Marshall Tucker Band,” reigns as Gibson Guitar's No. 5 Greatest Southern Rock Album. Ultimate Classic Rock crowned the MTB's “Can't You See” as the No. 1 Southern Rock Song and Grammy Magazine named the group's logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music.
Firefall is a group of exceptional musicians and singers, with a repertoire of radio recognizable chart-topping songs few bands can match. Their layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms transcends many genres from rock to country and brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as “You Are the Woman,” “Strange Way” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin’” and “Mexico.”
Multi-Platinum recording artist Bertie Higgins albums include “Just Another Day in Paradise,” which spawned the hit single, “Key Largo.”