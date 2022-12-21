CLEARWATER — Produced by Murray and Peter, “A Drag Queen Christmas” will be presented Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show is something of a holiday tradition. Hosted by Nina West and Trinity The Tuck, for the eighth consecutive year, “A Drag Queen Christmas” will include performances from contestants of the Emmy Award winning television show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.dragfans.com.
The tour features Netflix superstar Alyssa Edwards, Brooke Lynn Hytes host of Canada’s Drag Race, Shea Couleé, Crystal Methyd, Jimbo the Drag Clown, Manila Luzon, Jujubee, Kornbread, Heidi N Closet, Jasmine Kennedie, Aja, Jan Sport, Silky Ganache, Kerri Colby and a very special guest performance by Todrick Hall. Artists are subject to change. For information and an up-to-date list, visit www.dragfans.com.