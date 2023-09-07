CLEARWATER — DSL: Dire Straits Legacy will perform Tuesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Legends of British rock, Dire Straits has sold over 120 million albums worldwide. Today Dire Straits Legacy brings back their iconic music, performed by musicians who recorded and toured with Dire Straits over 30 years ago.
Alan Clark was Dire Straits’ first keyboardist, Phil Palmer and Danny Cummings both recorded “On Every Street,” Mel Collins played on singles “Love Over Gold” and “Twisting by the Pool,” and Jack Sonni on the international bestseller “Brothers in Arms.” All have performed live with Dire Straits on multiple global tours.
Other DSL members include bassist Trevor Horn, one of the world’s greatest record producers; Primiano Di Biase, Europe’s most in-demand and sought-after keyboardist; and front man Marco Caviglia, who is widely regarded as the world’s leading authority on Mark Knopfler’s unique guitar-playing style.
Drawing from six platinum albums, DSL’s incredible live show features all of the classic Dire Straits hits including “Money for Nothing,” “Sultans of Swing,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Walk of Life,” “Brothers in Arms,” “Tunnel of Love” and many more.