SAFETY HARBOR — Dixon’s Violin will be presented Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
A visionary violinist, Dixon's strives to inspire people through his performances — and he has done so at over 1,000 concerts across North America. A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time and invented a whole new music genre. He now improvises on a 5-string electric violin with a looping system he developed to create an all-live one-man symphony, guided by his remarkable personal story of life transformation.
Dixon had been playing classical music all his life, but in 2005 everything changed. A trip to the Burning Man festival challenged him to improvise and gave a perfect opportunity to create his own music for the first time.
“When I saw the look in people’s eyes, that I could move them with my own music, it changed my life,” he said. “I made up my mind then and there to rearrange my life priorities. I had been playing for 25 years, but for the first time I truly fell in love with music.”
Dixon is the only one in the world doing what he does. Few violinists are both classically trained and able to improvise. To also have a command of such a wide range of pedal effects is nearly unheard of. But what sets Dixon apart is his empathy and presence. He is always conscious of the energy in the room, baring his soul through his instrument, guiding and inspiring the listeners through his words and bittersweet, beautiful sounds.