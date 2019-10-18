TAMPA — The Chainsmokers will perform Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
The band is touring in support of their ongoing building album, “World War Joy.” The album includes their single “Call You Mine” featuring Bebe Rexha, which has accumulated over 175 million global streams to date. It also features “Takeaway” with producer/DJ Illenium featuring Lennon Stella, along with “Do You Mean” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and bülow, “Kills You Slowly” and “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer, which hit Top 10 at Pop Radio.
The Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart topping artist/producer duo have evolved into a dominating musical force with a diverse repertoire of songs that have led them to become one of music’s hottest recording acts. Comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, their signature sound deftly reaches across indie, progressive, and pop realms. Their evolution as producers and as songwriters has seen them develop some of the biggest breakthrough songs over the course of the last few years, and their original tracks and remixes have topped the charts throughout the world.
In 2016, the group catapulted to worldwide stardom with three certified multi-platinum hits. “Roses,” featuring Rozes, from their gold-certified debut EP “Bouquet,” was a platinum smash that shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya, included on the duo’s second platinum selling EP titled “Collage,” went platinum and was a Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit. The duo won the Best Dance Recording Grammy for the track at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Their diamond certified single “Closer,” featuring Halsey, was also included on the “Collage” EP and went on to become the longest running No. 1 single of 2016 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In April 2017, the group released their debut album titled “Memories … Do Not Open” via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records and embarked on their highly successful 40-city “Memories … Do Not Open” arena tour. The platinum-certified album debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the global platinum certified smash “Paris,” which debuted at No. 7 and marked the duo’s highest first week entrance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date. The platinum-certified “Something Just Like This,” featuring Coldplay, peaked in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track earned the group a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
In December 2018, the Chainsmokers released building album “Sick Boy,” which includes the gold-certified single “This Feeling,” featuring Kelsea Ballerini and “Side Effects,” featuring longtime collaborator Emily Warren.