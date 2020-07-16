Florida Aquarium announces summertime Aqua Nights
TAMPA — The Florida Aquarium is now offering Aqua Nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 8. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
A visit during Aqua Nights — the summer promotion boasting extended hours at the Florida Aquarium — offers visitors the same experience found during the day, including:
- Access to exhibit galleries, including the Wetlands Trail
- Animal Encounters in the Mosaic Ballroom
- Intermittent costumed character appearances in the Mosaic Ballroom
- Splash Pad, closing at 8:30 p.m.
- Bay Spirit II Sunset Cruise, departing at 7:30 p.m.
Online tickets must be reserved prior to visiting the Florida Aquarium. For ticket prices and information, visit www.flaquarium.org/aqua-nights.
The Florida Aquarium actively participates in and promotes stewardship of the natural environment as part of our mission of conservation. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, the aquarium provides an opportunity to see over 9,000 aquatic and terrestrial animals, explore complex ecosystems, look for wild dolphins in Tampa Bay aboard the Bay Spirit II, play at the Splash Pad and more.
Psychedelic Furs show canceled
CLEARWATER — The Psychedelic Furs, originally scheduled for April 15 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, will not be rescheduled.
The show was originally postponed due to the pandemic. Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that concert will not be rescheduled. When ticket office operations resume, tickets will be automatically refunded.
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/publichealth.
Ruth Eckerd Hall reschedules 38 Special show
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that the 38 Special concert originally set for July 24 has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at the hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
This will be the venue’s first concert with social distancing. Admission is limited to parties of four at this time — except where provided for wheelchair accessibility — in order to adhere to Phase 2 guidelines. Tickets purchased for the July 24 performance will be honored on the new date. Tickets are currently available and range from $52.75 to $128.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Refunds will be made available until Saturday, Aug. 1. Ticket holders who would like to refund their tickets should email ticketing@rutheckerdhall.net with their best contact information along with their order information. Ticket holders will be contacted in the order by which their email was received.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will continue to follow state recommendations for re-opening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
- Weapons are not permitted. Persons and bags are subject to screening.
- Face masks are required for entry into the facility. Face masks are available at the door upon request.
- The facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
- Hand sanitizer stations are readily available. If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
- Weather permitting, food and beverage service will be offered outdoors.
- Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
- If you suspect you are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms, we ask you to exchange for a future show.
- While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location so please use discretion. Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.
With album sales in excess of 20 million, 38 Special has many huge hits including “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance” and more. These timeless hits remain a staple in radio today, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.
Greg Billings is the founding member of the popular ‘80s Florida band Romeo, that signed to Epic Records and released its first album after a name change to Stranger. The band solidified their catalog of Florida music with hits like “Jackie’s So Bad,” “Swamp Woman,” “Okeechobee Whiskey,” “3D,” “Hit and Run,” “Alligator Joe,” and “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” which continue to be crowd favorites today.
For more information on current safety guidelines and to purchase tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.