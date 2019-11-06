CLEARWATER — Vintage Trouble will perform Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show will be the band’s first headlining concert in Clearwater. Since forming in 2010, Vintage Trouble have quietly become one of rock and roll’s best-kept secrets. Delivering a distinctive blend of swaggering rock, soulful blues, R&B grooves and pop ambition, the quartet — Ty Taylor, Nalle Colt, Rick Barrio Dill and Richard Danielson — have logged 3,000 shows across 30 countries on tour with legendary bands such as the Who, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Lenny Kravitz and Bon Jovi.
The band has also made numerous appearances on television on such shows as “Later … with Jools Holland,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan,” “The View,” and “The Tonight Show” in addition to receiving acclaim from the New York Times, NPR, the Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Rolling Stone and more.
With a trio of albums under their collective belt — namely “The Bomb Shelter Sessions,” “The Swing House Acoustic Sessions” and “1 Hopeful Rd.” — the band challenged themselves like never before on their new EP, “Chapter II — EP II.”
“Chapter II — EP II” arrived in 2019 and upped the ante again in terms of song craft and lyricism. This time around, the music honored and paid homage to the group’s soul roots.
To round out “EP II,” Vintage Trouble included live renditions of five favorites captured everywhere from San Francisco and New Orleans to Toulouse and Edinburgh.
In the end, both parts of “Chapter II” represent the beginning of what might be Vintage Trouble’s greatest chapter yet.
“We’ve been known as a live band for so long, and we’ll always have that,” Barrio Dill said. “We really took our time to make sure the song always comes first in the new music. We’re taking that part of our art seriously and gut-wrenchingly making sure we don’t leave anything on the table. This music had to be able to hang with the greatest records we love in our record collections. That was the goal.”