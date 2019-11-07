ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas tour will come to town for one performance Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $46.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running consecutive concert tour in the entertainment industry.
Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on Nov. 11 and will run through Dec. 29. Two traveling ensembles will present performances in cities across the country.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said in a press release announcing the tour. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.”
Mannheim Steamroller is still going strong 35 years later.
“I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition,” Davis added. “Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.
This year’s show will feature the original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.
From his longtime home in Omaha, Nebraska, Mannheim Steamroller’s creator and founder makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry’s largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis’ innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category.
Davis’ first Christmas album in 1984 revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music. The album’s success made Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists. With more than 29 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the No. 1-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in at a distant 17 million holiday records sold. Having 19 gold, eight multi-platinum and four platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records.