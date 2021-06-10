A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting on streaming platforms:
‘In the Heights’
- Genre: Drama and musical
- Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Jimmy Smits, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Marc Anthony
- Director: Jon M. Chu
- Rated: PG-13
The creator of “Hamilton” and the director of “Crazy Rich Asians” invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big.
Lights up on Washington Heights: The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.
“In the Heights” fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.
The film is scheduled to be released June 10 in both theaters and on HBO Max.
‘Infinite’
- Genre: Science fiction and action
- Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien
- Director: Antoine Fuqua
- Rated: PG-13
For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life.
Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real — but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries.
With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.
Paramount canceled the film’s theatrical release, and will instead digitally release it via Paramount+ on June 10.
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’
- Genre: Live action/computer animated adventure comedy
- Cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie
- Director: Will Gluck
- Rated: PG
In “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” the lovable rogue is back.
Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter (James Corden) can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.
The film is scheduled to be released June 11 in theaters.
‘Wish Dragon’
- Genre: American-Chinese computer-animated fantasy comedy
- Cast: Jimmy Wong, John Cho, Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy O. Yang, Aaron Yoo, Will Yun Lee, and Ronny Chieng
- Director: Chris Appelhans
- Rated: PG
In Sony Pictures Animation’s “Wish Dragon,” Din (Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).
Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions — because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.
The film will be released June 11 on Netflix.
‘The Misfits’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Mike d Angelo, Tim Roth, and Nick Cannon
- Director: Renny Harlin
- Rated: R
A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as "The Misfits" recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century.
The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons.
The Avenue Entertainment in association with Highland Film Group is set to distribute the film on June 11,
‘Queen Bees’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, and Elizabeth Mitchell
- Director: Michael Lembeck
- Rated: PG-13
While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Ellen Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily.
Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.
The film is scheduled to be released June 11 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘Censor’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Niamh Algar, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller and Michael Smiley
- Director: Anthony Fletcher
- Not rated
Film censor Enid (Niamh Algar) takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye-gougings she pores over.
Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters June 11 through Magnet Releasing. It will be released on video on demand June 18.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.