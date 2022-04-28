ST. PETERSBURG — Primus will perform Wednesday, May 4, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The band lineup includes Les Claypool on bass, Larry LaLadone on guitar, and Tim Alexander on drums. On the road for their “A Tribute to Kings” tour, Primus is performing Rush’s 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety, following a set of their own music. As Claypool told Rolling Stone, the tour is about paying tribute to a band that has given him so much inspiration over the years.
“‘Hemispheres’ was my first concert,” Claypool said, referring to Rush’s 1978 album and tour. “Originally, we’d always kind of joked around about doing ‘Hemispheres’ … but we settled on ‘Kings,’ because A) it was the first Rush record I ever heard and B) it contains ‘Cygnus X-1,’ which has always been my favorite Rush tune. It seems to be a good one for us to tackle. ‘2112’ seemed a little obvious.”
The current run is an extension of the first leg of the tour, which was long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s just the latest in a long series of Rush-related milestones for Primus, who first opened for their musical heroes in 1992.
“Geddy, Alex and Neil had been superheroes to Larry, Herb and I in our teens,” Claypool said. “So when we all became pals while touring together in the early '90s, we were pretty delighted; partially because of the musical geek-out factor but mostly because the three guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be truly great, down-to-earth humans and, like us, a tad eccentric.”
Kicking off in Oklahoma City before winding its way throughout the United States, the second leg of “A Tribute to Kings” will also include the tour’s first stops in Canada, beginning with two dates in Toronto on May 13-14. Rush was formed in Toronto in 1968. The second leg will also feature special guests Battles.
Taking inspiration from a wide range of sources was part of what made Primus one of the most distinctive, innovative bands of the 1990s. The trio’s alt/punk/avant-garde/psychedelic/country attack, along with Claypool’s surreal, fever-dream lyrics, resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits, including “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver,” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.”
Starting as an underground phenomenon in San Francisco, the band’s cult grew rapidly. Such albums as “Sailing the Seas of Cheese” (1991), “Pork Soda” (1993), and “Tales from the Punch Bowl” (1995) all went gold and or platinum, and Primus toured with some of rock’s biggest names – U2, Jane’s Addiction, Public Enemy, Rush – and headlined the third Lollapalooza festival.
Alexander left and rejoined Primus several times, and Claypool alternated between the band and such other projects as Oysterhead (with Trey Anastasio and Stewart Copeland) and the Claypool Lennon Delirium, alongside Sean Lennon. In 2014, Alexander returned for the “Primus & The Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble” album, on which the group covered the iconic soundtrack to the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Their most recent studio album, “The Desaturating Seven,” was released in 2017. More recently, Primus released “Conspiranoid,” a three-track EP.